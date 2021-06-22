scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Kangana Ranaut: Change this slave name India back to Bharat

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut said India can only rise if it is rooted in ancient spirituality and wisdom.

June 22, 2021 3:34:06 pm
Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut on Tuesday said that we must regain our lost glory.

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday said the name of the country should be changed from India to Bharat. Kangana added that India is a ‘slave name’.

The actor took to her Koo account and said that the country will never progress if it continues to be another replica of the western world. She wrote, “India can only rise if it’s rooted in its ancient spirituality and wisdom, that is the soul of our great civilisation. World will look up to us and we will emerge as a world leader if we go higher in urban growth but not be cheap copy of western world and remain deeply rooted in Vedas, Geeta and Yoga, can we please change this slave name India back to Bharat.” She shared the screenshot of her Koo post on Instagram stories as well.

After the Twitter ban, Kangana Ranaut shares her views on Koo and Instagram (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Her rant didn’t end there, and she further wrote on Instagram, “British gave us slave name India… which literally means east of Indus River. Really would you call a child small nose or second born or worse C section. What kind of a name is this? So rudimentary. Let me tell you meaning of Bharat. It’s made of three Sanskrit words BH (bhav), Ra (rag), ta (tal). Yes that’s who we were before we were enslaved, most culturally and aesthetically evolved civilisation. Every name has a vibration and British knew this they not only gave new names to places but even to people and important monuments. We must regain our lost glory, let’s start with the name Bharat.”

Kangana Ranaut shared this post on Instagram, Koo Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to share the meaning of Bharat. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)
On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen next in J Jayalalithaa’s biopic Thalaivi. She also has Tejas, Dhaakad, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda and the film on Indira Gandhi in her kitty.

