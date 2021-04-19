Kangana Ranaut said parents’ lied to them that theirs was arranged marriage: ‘They had a raging affair’

Kangana Ranaut on Monday celebrated her parents’ Asha Ranaut and Amardeep Ranaut’s wedding anniversary. She shared that while her parents always maintained that they had an arranged marriage, it is her grandmother who revealed how the two fought all odds for each other. Sharing a throwback picture on Twitter, Kangana recalled her parents’ “raging affair.”

“Today is the wedding anniversary of my parents. Growing up they lied to us that it was a conventional arranged marriage. It’s only much later nani (grandmother) told us they had a raging affair,” she wrote.

She narrated her parents’ love story and spoke about how her mother convinced her grandfather. “Papa saw mom at a bus stand returning from college, took that bus every day till she noticed him. When papa sent proposal, Nana ji (grandfather) brutally rejected cos papa didn’t have good reputation. Nana had selected a groom with government job for mom. She was his favourite and lovingly called her Guddi but mom fought all odds and convinced Nana. Thanks for that, happy anniversary,” the actor concluded.

Kangana seemed to have returned to Mumbai. The actor shared a video on Sunday with a caption that read, “Lovely to be home.” The video, which she shared on Twitter, shows Kangana relaxing at the well-appointed balcony of her home in Mumbai with a koel (cuckoo) bird singing in the background.

On the work front, Kangana’s Thalaivi was scheduled for April 23 release but the film was postponed in the wake of the rising cases of the coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown across various regions of India.