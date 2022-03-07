Kangana Ranaut celebrates eight years of Queen: ‘It changed my life forever’

Kangana Ranaut on Monday took to her Instagram story to celebrate eight years of her critically acclaimed film Queen. The Vikas Bahl directorial won several awards, including the National Film Awards. Celebrating the milestone, Kangana shared a throwback photo of herself and IPL team captains, including Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, doing the trademark thumka step from the film.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

“On this day (7th March) in 2014 a film came called Queen… And it changed my life forever,” she wrote along with the picture. Kangana added, “I did many roles after that.. Datto, Manikarnika, Thalaivii but little did I know, no matter what I do I will forever be remembered as #Queen.”

Queen, which also starred Rajkummar Rao, revolved around Rani, who is ditched by her fiance before her wedding. Wanting to get over her heartbreak, she takes a solo trip to Paris. As she makes friends and explores the world, she finds her new self.

Last year, while celebrating seven years of the film, Kangana Ranaut had posted a long note on Twitter. She tweeted, “After almost a decade long struggle I was told I am too good an actor to be a Bollywood leading lady, curly hair and vulnerable voice made it worse, I signed Queen thinking this will never release. Signed it for money with that money I went to film school in New York. Bought a small house in the outskirts of LA in Calabasas, just when I left everything, Queen released, changed my life and Indian Cinema forever; marked the birth of a new leading lady and woman centric parallel cinema #7yearsofqueen.”

In another post, she added, “Queen is not just a film for me, it was an explosion of everything I ever deserved (that) was kept away from me for 10 long years. Everything came all at once, it was overwhelming. I truly believe what is ours no one can take away, hang in their you will get your due #7yearsofqueen.”