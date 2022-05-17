Kangana Ranaut calls Salman Khan her ‘close friend’, targets Aamir Khan for not rooting for her films: ‘I called him personally’

Actor Kangana Ranaut, known for her trenchant criticism of Bollywood superstars, left fans rather perplexed when she was seen at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Eid party. Now, talking about the party, she has said that she is ‘good friends’ with Salman Khan, and she attended the bash as he invited her.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Kangana was asked why she attended the party, considering that she rarely attends Bollywood dos. Kangana answered, “It’s not that I don’t attend Bollywood parties, I go where I want. Salman is a very good friend of mine, usne party pe bulaya, toh main chali gayi (he called me for his party, so I went). As simple as that.” Fans got a glimpse of their friendship when Salman cheered Kangana for her upcoming film, Dhaakad. Salman shared the film’s trailer and wrote, “Wishing team #Dhaakad the very best! @kanganaranaut @rampal72 @smaklai.” Kangana was quick to reshare Salman’s post and wrote, “Thank you my Dabangg hero heart of gold…I will never say again that I am alone in this industry…thank you from entire Dhaakad team.”

Kangana has often criticised her contemporaries for not boosting her films. In the interview, she mentioned that there was a time when she used to send messages asking the actors and producers to root for her films, the way she did for them. However, after receiving no response, Kangana said that she has stopped doing so ‘as she is above that’ now.

Talking about when she attended the Eid party, she said, “They were only talking about the trailer. Mere kehna ka matlab hai, jab aap itne bade level pe se ek trailer se impress hai, yeh itna chupayi hui baat kyun hai?” When asked whether she told them to promote the film on digital platforms, she answered, “I am beyond that now. At the time of Manikarnika, I told people personally, including Aamir Khan. I have made calls saying that, ‘You always call me for your trials like PK or Dangal. You also talk about my films.’ Now I am beyond that stage,” she said, adding that it’s up to the actors now.

Kangana Ranaut will be seen in the spy thriller Dhaakad, where she plays the role of Agent Agni. Arjun Rampal features in the film too.