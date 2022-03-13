Kangana Ranaut calls out Bollywood for its silence on The Kashmir Files’ box office performance: ‘Bullydawood aur unke chamche sadme mein chale gaye hai’

Kangana Ranaut on Sunday heaped praise on Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Kashmir Files. Kangana said the film’s performance at the box office has broken myths and preconceived notion about the kind of movies that will work at the box office in the post-pandemic phase. The actor also called out Bollywood for its silence on The Kashmir Files’ success.

The actor took to Instagram and wrote a long note, which read, “Please notice the pin drop silence in the film industry about The Kashmir Files. Not just content even its business is exemplary. Investment and profit proportion might be such a case study that it will be the most successful and profitable film of the year. It also broke many myths about theatres being exclusive for big budgets event films or visual/VFX spectacles post pandemic. It is breaking every myth and preconceived notion that was there about bringing back the audiences to the theatres. 6 am shows in multiplexes are full. It is unbelievable! Bullydawood aur unke chamche sadme mein chale gaye hai. Not a word. Sari duniya dekh rahi hai inlo lekin phir bhi not a word. Their time is up.”

MUST READ | Fame Game to Aranyak: Why successful women are depicted as cautionary tales on screen

Check out Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram posts on The Kashmir Files

Kangana Ranaut added that the film is earning moolah without any “cheap publicity”. She said it is not even reflecting “fake numbers”. “Desh badlega toh filmein bhi badlengi. Jai Hind,” the actor wrote as she shared a screenshot of film trade analyst Taran Adarsh’s tweet on The Kashmir Files’ box office performance.

“The Kashmir Files has shattered box office, today’s numbers will be unbelievable, much more than the entire budget of the film itself. The conscience of India is finally awakening. Vande Mataram,” she concluded.

Earlier in the day, Anupam Kher thanked the audience for appreciating The Kashmir Files. In response to the actor’s tweet, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Hearing absolutely incredible things about your performance in The Kashmir Files. Amazing to see the audience back to the cinemas in large numbers. Hope to watch the film soon.”

The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the early 1990s necessitated by insurgency and terrorism. The film has earned Rs 12.05 crore in just two days.