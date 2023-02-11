scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Kangana Ranaut calls Aamir Khan ‘bechara’ after he forgets to name her alongside Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt: ‘He tried his best to pretend’

Kangana Ranaut called Aamir Khan 'bechara' after he forgot to name her alongside actors like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt.

Kangana Ranaut- Aamir KhanKangana Ranaut has called Aamir Khan "bechara". (Photos: Kangana Ranaut/ Instagram, Varinder Chawla)
It’s yet another Twitter morning for Kangana Ranaut who took to the social media platform to speak about actor Aamir Khan. Kangana shared a video of Aamir and author Shobhaa De from her book launch event in Mumbai where the two were discussing who could play the writer’s role in her biopic.

Aamir suggested actors like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt to play the role, and mentioned that these are the names “at the top of his mind.” However, Shobhaa De then interrupted Aamir and told him that he’s forgetting Kangana as according to her, she would be the best actor to play her on screen as she has the kind of “craziness” that would be required to play her.

After Shobhaa suggested Kangana’s name, Aamir responded, “Yeah, she would do it well as well. Kangana would do it well. She is a strong actor, she’s very versatile.” De added she loved Ranaut’s work in Thalaivii. However, Aamir’s appreciation for the actor didn’t go well with Kangana, as she tweeted that he tried his best not to take her name. She shared on Twitter, “He tried his best to pretend like he doesn’t know that I am the only three times national award winning actress none of those he mentioned has even one.”

In another tweet Kangana thanked Shobhaa for appreciating her work. “Shobhaa ji and I have opposing political views but that doesn’t stop her from acknowledging my art, hard work and dedication to my craft that is the reflection of one’s integrity and value system…. Wish you the best for your new book maam 🙏.”

This is not the first time Kangana has criticised Aamir. She had once stated that superstars like Aamir Khan don’t give a shout out to her work even when she attends their films’ special screenings, and had called him “petty”.

Kangana is presenting looking forward to her next film Emergency. She is directing the film and also playing the role of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 11:02 IST
