Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Budget 2021

Kangana Ranaut buys flats worth Rs 4 crore for siblings

Kangana Ranaut has bought four flats in Chandigarh for her family members.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | February 2, 2021 4:20:06 pm
kangana ranautKangana Ranaut purchased four flats for her siblings and cousins in Chandigarh. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has bought four flats worth Rs 4 crore in Chandigarh for her siblings and cousins, as per The Times of India.

Kangana confirmed the news on Twitter as she reshared the publication’s tweet and wrote, “I want to encourage people to share their wealth with their family…. remember happiness multiplies when it’s shared, they are beautiful luxury apartments under construction will be ready in 2023 but I am very fortunate that I could do this for my family.”

While Kangana Ranaut’s hometown is located in Himachal Pradesh, she spent some of her formative years in Chandigarh.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in the Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaiavi. She also has Tejas, Dhaakad, Manikarnika Returns The Legend Of Didda and the film on Indira Gandhi in her kitty.

