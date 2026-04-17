Kangana Ranaut says she faced ‘witch hunt’ in Bollywood after ex Adhyayan Suman targeted her

As much as her professional journey, actor-politician Kangana Ranaut’s personal life has also made big headlines, predominantly due to her unfiltered nature and fearlessness in opening up about the mistreatment she has faced and the mistakes she has made.

Nonetheless, one of the biggest controversies in her life erupted when her former boyfriend, Adhyayan Suman, with whom she worked in director Mohit Suri’s Raaz: The Mystery Continues (2009), accused her of physical and mental abuse and performing black magic on him. In a 2016 interview with DNA, he made allegations against Kangana, stating that it took him “five years to get over that guilt.”

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‘It was a witch-hunt’

Now, the four-time National Award-winning actor has finally opened up about the accusations, mentioning that the industry labelled her as a ‘witch’ after the incident. Kangana also maintained that she faced severe character assassination attempts during this period. “My ex filed a case against me… and on top of that, kuch khade ho gaye ki ye to chudail hai… khoon peeti hai… kaale kamre mein kaale parde lagake kaala jaadu karti hai (Some people stood up and said she’s a witch, she drinks blood, she does black magic). So there was a witch-hunt,” she recalled during a conversation with ANI.

Kangana continued, “There was evident and very apparent witch-hunt happening at that time, and I was hardly 26 or 27 years old. So when this is how they’re going to treat me, why should I make them look good… I have no reason to make them look good.” The actor further maintained that amid all the turmoil, she drew strength from her work and her achievements.

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She also cited director Vikas Bahl’s Queen (2013), which earned her first National Film Award for Best Actress, as the movie that changed her life, career, and image. “This was a film without a leading star, without action, and without women to make them look like damsels in distress. Here was a film that I did in a kurti and bell-bottoms. I played a ‘Behenji.’ It was not even the sexy girl roles that I was getting in Fashion or Krrish 3. And I could see the intention of these films. Even though I did Woh Lamhe, it was just because I was a neurotic, sexy girl. And here I did a film which was… After Sridevi, I can say this with pride, that the only girl who does comedy is me. So here’s a comedy in a kurti that I did, and that made me the topmost actress in the country.”

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‘Violence was so frequent’

During the 2016 interview, Adhyayan had made several allegations against Kangana. He said, “The physical violence had become so frequent in my relationship with her that any other guy would have hit her back. Once, we were headed to an event when she started abusing my father (actor Shekhar Suman) in filthy language. That day, something snapped in me. Hearing her abuse my father and still being by her side every night was something that shamed me.”

The actor added, “After we split, it took me five years to get over that guilt. I was a bad kid to my parents, and that’s something I can’t forgive myself for. Everything else was a learning experience. I remember Kangana physically abusing me in the car again. When we reached the hotel, in front of the media, she was so normal. It was like interacting with a split personality.” Adhyayan also claimed that the turmoil forced him to seek comfort in alcohol.

‘Kangana’s astrologer asked me to visit a graveyard at midnight’

Mentioning that she introduced him to an astrologer named Pallavi, he further alleged that Kangana once took him to her place to do puja at night in a room covered in black.Fed up with the abuse, Adhyayan said they broke up when Shekhar Suman was entering politics.

In a 2024 interview with Siddharth Kanan, when the topic came up, Adhyayan bluntly said, “I don’t want to discuss or talk about that person you are referring to (Kangana) because I have forgotten the past. If you’re asking, I’m giving you an answer, but I have given a massive closure to this. Life has moved far ahead. It was when I was 20. I am 36 (now).”

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About Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is also an MP in the Lok Sabha, representing the Mandi constituency, which she won on a BJP ticket. Her most recent movie appearance was in Emergency (2025), which marked her debut as an independent director. It became a box-office bomb.

Disclaimer: This article contains accounts of personal conflict, allegations of abuse, and emotional distress from past relationships. The views and claims expressed are based on public interviews and have not been independently verified; they are intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. If you or someone you know is struggling with emotional well-being or addiction, please reach out to a professional counselor or a dedicated support helpline.