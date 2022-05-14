Kangana Ranaut points many Bollywood scripts are inferior, says actors are not relatable: ‘Dekhne me lagte hai uble hue ande’

Kangana Ranaut, who never minces her words, has yet again spoken in support of South films. Hailing their ability to stay connected with their audience, Kangana said people are able to relate to South films because “they are deeply rooted in their culture.”

“The way they have a connect with their audience, it is very strong,” Kangana told ABP Live, condemning how actors in Bollywood and their star kids fly off abroad, watch English films, and talk only in English, which creates more gap between them and the audience.

Stating specifically that she does not intend to “troll anyone,” Kangana said, “With us, the kids go abroad to complete their studies. They talk in English, watch only Hollywood films. Talk differently. So, how will they connect? Dekhne me bhi ajeeb se aise lagte hai jaise uble hue ande (They even look weird like boiled eggs). So, people cannot relate.” She added that Pushpa The Rise’s success is because the actor donned a look, which was relatable.

“Look how Pushpa looks like someone we know. Every laborer is able to connect with him. Tell me which of our actors can look like a laborer? They cannot. So, their culture (of South film industry) and their down-to-earth quality is paying them off. I hope they don’t start taking inspiration from the West,” Kangana said.

As the conversation continued, Kangana said that Bollywood films are able to earn over Rs 300 crore because of the racket run by big camps. The actor said her fight has always been in favour of rich content, and today, the audience is able to understand that. She said most of the scripts coming from these camps (referring to big production houses) are inferior in quality, which is also one of the reasons to why she never agreed to be a part of the film or star with A-listers.

“Uss racket ka part banne se hamesha se hi mana kia hai. Jitni films mana kari maine bade bade heroes aur production houses ke saath, unki guarantee thi, but content itne inferior quality ka tha. Tabhi nahi ki. (I didn’t want to be a part of the racket. All the films I rejected with big production houses and heroes is because the content was of inferior quality),” she said.

Kangana is currently promoting her film Dhaakad, which releases on May 20. The film sees her sharing the screen space with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta.