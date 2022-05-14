scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Must Read

Kangana Ranaut points many Bollywood scripts are inferior, says actors are not relatable: ‘Dekhne me lagte hai uble hue ande’

Kangana Ranaut has once again lauded South actors for being relatable. She added that she did not agree to do big bannered films because of their inferior content.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 14, 2022 9:16:57 pm
kangana ranaut on dhaakadKangana Ranaut is looking forward to the release of Dhaakad. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut, who never minces her words, has yet again spoken in support of South films. Hailing their ability to stay connected with their audience, Kangana said people are able to relate to South films because “they are deeply rooted in their culture.”

“The way they have a connect with their audience, it is very strong,” Kangana told ABP Live, condemning how actors in Bollywood and their star kids fly off abroad, watch English films, and talk only in English, which creates more gap between them and the audience.

Stating specifically that she does not intend to “troll anyone,” Kangana said, “With us, the kids go abroad to complete their studies. They talk in English, watch only Hollywood films. Talk differently. So, how will they connect? Dekhne me bhi ajeeb se aise lagte hai jaise uble hue ande (They even look weird like boiled eggs). So, people cannot relate.” She added that Pushpa The Rise’s success is because the actor donned a look, which was relatable.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Kangana Ranaut says that getting people to work with her ‘is a very big problem’: ‘Voh kehte hain hum boycott ho jayenge’

“Look how Pushpa looks like someone we know. Every laborer is able to connect with him. Tell me which of our actors can look like a laborer? They cannot. So, their culture (of South film industry) and their down-to-earth quality is paying them off. I hope they don’t start taking inspiration from the West,” Kangana said.

Best of Express Premium

I tried out HealthifyMe Pro and I’m not sure everyone needs continuous gl...Premium
I tried out HealthifyMe Pro and I’m not sure everyone needs continuous gl...
Explained: The persistent theory that Taj Mahal was a Hindu temple called...Premium
Explained: The persistent theory that Taj Mahal was a Hindu temple called...
Explained: Why Luna crash has raised questions about stability of crypto ...Premium
Explained: Why Luna crash has raised questions about stability of crypto ...
Aviation Secy, wife get cut-rate Air India tickets to US, upgrade to Busi...Premium
Aviation Secy, wife get cut-rate Air India tickets to US, upgrade to Busi...
More Premium Stories >>

As the conversation continued, Kangana said that Bollywood films are able to earn over Rs 300 crore because of the racket run by big camps. The actor said her fight has always been in favour of rich content, and today, the audience is able to understand that. She said most of the scripts coming from these camps (referring to big production houses) are inferior in quality, which is also one of the reasons to why she never agreed to be a part of the film or star with A-listers.

Uss racket ka part banne se hamesha se hi mana kia hai. Jitni films mana kari maine bade bade heroes aur production houses ke saath, unki guarantee thi, but content itne inferior quality ka tha. Tabhi nahi ki. (I didn’t want to be a part of the racket. All the films I rejected with big production houses and heroes is because the content was of inferior quality),” she said.

Kangana is currently promoting her film Dhaakad, which releases on May 20. The film sees her sharing the screen space with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

The Archies, The Archies netflix
The Archies: Who’s playing whom in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix version

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 14: Latest News

Advertisement