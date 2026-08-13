‘When will this love affair with Pakistan end?’: Kangana Ranaut questions Bollywood

Before the release of Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947, Kangana Ranaut has taken a dig at Bollywood’s alleged “love affair” with Pakistan. Her statement comes after Main Vaapas Aaunga arrived on Netflix following a strong theatrical run. The film revolves around a love story disrupted by the Partition of India and Pakistan. Taking a dig at members of the Bollywood fraternity for selectively speaking up about the protests at Jantar Mantar, the actress told ANI, “The people in the film industry who shed crocodile tears over the Jantar Mantar protests ought to shed those same tears for the children in Jharkhand now. Those children are facing a plight too.”

She added, “Whether it is their films, their statements, or their interviews, when will this love affair with Pakistan end? They seem perpetually obsessed with Pakistan. I want to know: so many years have passed since Partition, yet why doesn’t this love story come to an end? When will Bollywood’s love story with Pakistan finally conclude? They are answerable for this.”

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Earlier, Kangana had taken to her Instagram Stories to take a dig at Naseeruddin Shah. Writing in Hindi, she said, “The truth is we are all loyal to someone or the other, but I am proud that I am dedicated to fighting for the country that feeds me. Meanwhile, Naseeruddin Shah earns his livelihood in this country and fights for the neighbouring country.”

Many linked her remarks to Main Vaapas Aaunga, in which Naseeruddin Shah’s character hails from Sargodha in Pakistan but is forced to leave his home following Partition.

Naseeruddin Shah had earlier taken a dig at Bollywood actors for not speaking up in support of students protesting at Jantar Mantar.

In an interview with The Wire, the actor said, “They’ll do it when their conscience tells them to. There’s a saying: a dog with a bone in its mouth can’t bark. As soon as the bone drops out of their mouth, or it breaks their teeth, then they will bark.”