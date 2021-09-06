scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 06, 2021
Must Read

Kangana Ranaut: Bollywood is a toxic place with no love or empathy

Kangana Ranaut is currently promoting her Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivii.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
September 6, 2021 6:29:55 pm
kangana ranautKangana Ranaut will soon be seen in Thalaivii. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut has once again criticised Bollywood and called it a place where there is ‘no love and sense of compassion’.

While speaking with YouTube channel Tried and Refused Productions, Kangana, who is currently promoting her upcoming Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivii, stated that the industry is a ‘toxic place’.

More from Entertainment |When Hrithik Roshan revealed dad Rakesh Roshan couldn’t afford even rent: ‘Our house was walls and floor, we slept on mats’

Drawing comparisons with regional film industries, Kangana Ranaut said, “What is very striking about regional cinema is that at least they find some common ground. They’re chameleons, and that’s something that they resonate with… Whereas in Hindi films, because we’ve all migrated to Mumbai, there is so much diversity there, yet there is a bit of tension always… Everybody wants to pull everybody down, that’s not helping at all. It’s become such a toxic place that somehow, nobody is happy for another person, and we are not able to find a common ground we are able to identify with.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The Thalaivii star further gave reasons as to why she thinks Bollywood has an environment that breeds toxicity.

“A place where there is no love, no empathy, no sense of camaraderie, no sense of compassion, you can only imagine how toxic that place is going to be,” Kangana concluded.

Apart from Thalaivii, Kangana Ranaut has Dhaakad, Tejas and Emergency in her kitty.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Sara Ali Khan, Sunny Leone, Parineeti Chopra: 13 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 06: Latest News

Advertisement