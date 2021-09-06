Kangana Ranaut: Bollywood is a toxic place with no love or empathy

Kangana Ranaut has once again criticised Bollywood and called it a place where there is ‘no love and sense of compassion’.

While speaking with YouTube channel Tried and Refused Productions, Kangana, who is currently promoting her upcoming Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivii, stated that the industry is a ‘toxic place’.

Drawing comparisons with regional film industries, Kangana Ranaut said, “What is very striking about regional cinema is that at least they find some common ground. They’re chameleons, and that’s something that they resonate with… Whereas in Hindi films, because we’ve all migrated to Mumbai, there is so much diversity there, yet there is a bit of tension always… Everybody wants to pull everybody down, that’s not helping at all. It’s become such a toxic place that somehow, nobody is happy for another person, and we are not able to find a common ground we are able to identify with.”

The Thalaivii star further gave reasons as to why she thinks Bollywood has an environment that breeds toxicity.

“A place where there is no love, no empathy, no sense of camaraderie, no sense of compassion, you can only imagine how toxic that place is going to be,” Kangana concluded.

Apart from Thalaivii, Kangana Ranaut has Dhaakad, Tejas and Emergency in her kitty.