If Narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A-listers will be behind bars: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut said that many A-listers in Bollywood consume drugs. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut, who recently joined Twitter, took to the platform on Wednesday and implied that many A-listers in Bollywood consume illegal drugs. The actor also implied that she had been drugged in her early days in the film industry.

Kangana’s tweet read, “If narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen. Hope @PMOIndia under swatchh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bullywood.”

I was still a minor my mentor turned tormentor used to spike my drinks and sedate me to prevent me from going to cops, when I became successful and got entry in to the most famous film parties I was exposed to the most shocking and sinister world and drugs,debauchery and mafia. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 26, 2020

In another tweet, Kangana Ranaut revealed that when she was still a minor, her “mentor turned tormentor” would spike her drinks and sedate her. The actor also said that she got introduced to the “sinister world and drugs” after she became successful in Bollywood.

