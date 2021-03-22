Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut shows her dramatic body transformation in new stills ahead of trailer launch

Kangana Ranaut is excited about her upcoming biopic Thalaivi, which sees her portraying actor-politician J Jayalalithaa. The actor will be launching Thalaivi’s trailer on her birthday, March 23. On Monday, Kangana gave a glimpse of what her fans can expect from the trailer and the biopic.

Sharing stills from Thalaivi that showcase her massive body transformation, Kangana wrote, “Gaining 20 kgs and loosing it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever.”

While in one of the photos Kangana is seen in a pair of yellow shorts with a floral top, she is wearing a golden ensemble for a dance number in another. The third still seems to be from the time when Jayalalithaa was a politician.

One day to go for the trailer launch of #Thalaivi

In February, Kangana gave her fans a “massive transformation alert” and spoke about the kind of range she has displayed as a performer in Thalaivi. She wrote in a couple of tweets, “I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad. I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride.”

The actor was also all praise for Thalaivi director AL Vijay. Earlier this month, in a series of tweets, she wrote, “You are not only amazingly competent, your eyes shine brighter when I excel as an artist. Through so many ups and downs, I never saw a hint of anger, insecurity or despair in you. Spoke to people who know you for decades and when they speak about you their eyes light up. You are not a human, you are a devta. I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart and know that I miss you.”

Thalaivi traces Jayalalithaa’s journey in the film industry as well as in politics. It also stars Prakash Raj, Arvind Swami, Jisshu Sengupta and Madhoo among others. Thalaivi will release on April 23, 2021.