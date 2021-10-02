scorecardresearch
Kangana Ranaut blames ‘Bollywood superstar’ for Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Akkineni split: ‘Divorce culture is growing’

Kangana Ranaut commented on Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni's separation announcement. The actor wrote, 'Stop being kind to these brats'.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 2, 2021 10:54:13 pm
kangana ranaut on samantha akkineni naga chaitanyaKangana Ranaut blamed Bollywood for Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni's separation. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram, Naga Chaitanya/Instagram)

After Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni announced their separation, both fans and their colleagues in the film industry have shared their reactions. ChaySam announced their separation on Saturday afternoon. The two shared a note on social media handles in which they mentioned, “We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.”

However, actor Kangana Ranaut had a different take on the split. She wrote on Instagram, “Stop being kind to these brats who change women like clothes and then claim to be their best friends.”

kangana ranaut on chaitanya samantha Kangana Ranaut indirectly called out Naga Chaitanya in her post reacting to ChaySam’s separation announcement. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

“Whenever divorce happens fault is always of the man,” Kangana wrote, adding, “I may sound orthodox or too judgmental but this is how God has made man and woman, their nature and dynamics. Primitively scientifically he is a hunter and she is a nurturer. Stop being kind to these brats who change women like clothes and then claim to be their best friends. Yes out of hundreds yes one woman can be wrong but that’s the ratio. Shame on these brats who get encouragement from the media and fans. They hail them and judge the woman. Divorce culture is growing like never before.”

kangana ranaut on chaitanya samantha Kangana took a dig at Bollywood. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

She further said that somewhere Bollywood is to be blamed for the separation of ChaySam.

“This South actor who suddently divorced his wife was married for 4 years and in a relationship with her for more than a decade recently came in contact with a Bollywood superstar who is also known as Bollywood divorce expert, has ruined many women and children lives is now his guiding light and agony aunt. So, it all went smoothly. This is not a blind item. We all know who I am talking about,” she wrote in another status.

Kangana’s reaction has come hours after Chaitanya and Samantha’s Instagram post. The two were married in 2017. ChaySam featured in several films including their debut film Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam and Majili among others.

