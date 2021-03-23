Kangana Ranaut shares the ‘gorgeous view’ as she turns 34: ‘At the peak of my career, feel like a superhuman’

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s birthday celebrations began early this year. The actor won a National Award in Best Actor category for her two films – Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi and Panga – on her birthday eve.

As she turns 34 today, the actor also celebrated her “fine lines,” “grey hair” and said that the world feels “beautiful.”

They said a woman has a shelf life, this world only values young sweet 16 type girls with no brains,mature and wise woman can only belong to a household to a man who can give them a surname.They said many things it made me anxious, what will happen to me, where will I go (cont) pic.twitter.com/M3qrgqGaDF — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 23, 2021

In a series of tweets, she said she was at the peak of her career at the age of 34, and is being celebrated for her art.

“They said a woman has a shelf life, this world only values young sweet 16 type girls with no brains, mature and wise woman can only belong to a household to a man who can give them a surname. They said many things it made me anxious, what will happen to me, where will I go. Today I turned 34. They never told me I will be at the peak of my career at 34…I will be celebrated for my art and my experience will be valued and my age or marital status would mean nothing to anyone,” the Manikarnika actor said.

She continued that today, she feels like “a super human loaded with exceptional experience about skills.” She also spoke about how over the years, she has grown to like her body and has woken up to realise that her strength is her beauty.

“I find certain ease with my body does not matter if I am too fat/too skinny. I like being sensual and feel at ease with my sexuality. I don’t get flustered with pimples or periods and no one has the power to make me feel bad about myself. They never told me fine lines and beginning of grey hair would look so soothing and that it will enhance my character, and strength will become my beauty. So let me tell all you girls out there, it’s beautiful at 34 world looks super gorgeous from this view. Thanks to my mother who gave me birth,” the 34-year-old concluded.

On the work front, Kangana will be launching the trailer of Thalaivi, a biopic on veteran actor-politician Jayalalithaa. The actor also has Dhaakad, Tejas and other projects in her kitty.