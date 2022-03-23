Kangana Ranaut visits Vaishnodevi with sister Rangoli, Kareena Kapoor and Samantha Ruth Prabhu wish Queen actor

Kangana Ranaut is celebrating her 35th birthday today. She started her day by visiting the Vaishnodevi temple. The actor was accompanied by sister Rangoli. Sharing photos on her Instagram account, Kangana wrote, “Today on the occasion of my birthday day …. Visited Bhagwati Shri Vaishnodevi ji… with her and my parents blessings looking forward to this year.” After visiting Vaishnodevi, Kangana and Rangoli were seen seeking blessings of Bhairo Baba.

Sharing photos, Kangana explained why visiting Bhairo Baba is equally important.

“After Vaishnodevi ji darshan, we went for Bhairo Baba darshan. Legend says demon Bhairo was chasing young Vaishnodevi for days on end and she ran all the way up to the hill top and from Bhairo’s fear was hiding in the cave (gufa which is the main Darshansthan) when Bhairo came face to face with the Goddess she manifested Shakti and beheaded him so violently that his skull fell on another hill top. After killing Bhairo Devi Vaishno announced that Bhairo was none other than Lord Shiva himself, for her glory he played this role. She also added that if anyone wants to access her energy, wants to worship, they must also pay respect to Bhairo Baba and worship him as well, where Bhairo Baba head fell his temple was built. This legend teaches us to respect our enemies and their roles in our lives… according to Hinduism it’s same energy finding expressions and manifestations in various forms and one must never loose perspective. Jai Mata Di,” she wrote along with several photos.

On the occasion of Kangana Ranaut’s birthday, celebrities across India wished the Queen actor. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories and wished Kangana on her birthday. “Happy birthday dearest Kangana, love and light always,” she wrote over a photo. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also joined Kareena in wishing Kangana. “Wishing the powerhouse of talent, the actress who raises the bar with each of her performances, the ever gorgeous Kangana a very happy birthday,” she wrote. Ekta Kapoor called Kangana “the queen”. She added that Lock Upp “would never be what it is without you”.

On the work front, Kangana has Dhaadak and Tejas in her kitty. She is also bankrolling Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Tiku Weds Sheru. The actor is currently busy with her maiden OTT venture, Lock Upp.