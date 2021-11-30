Kangana Ranaut bids farewell to ‘chacha’ Jack Dorsey as he steps down as Twitter CEO

Actor Kangana Ranaut bid farewell to outgoing Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Monday. Kangana has had a tumultuous relationship with the social media platform, from which she was permanently suspended for repeatedly violating its guidelines.

Kangana took to Instagram Stories and shared a screenshot of a tweet announcing the news of Dorsey stepping down, and wrote, “Bye chacha Jack.” Dorsey, who is also a co-founder of the tech giant, will be replaced by IIT alum Parag Agrawal as the new CEO.

Agrawal has been with Twitter since 2011 and has served as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) since October 2017. “I’ve decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders. My trust in Parag as Twitter’s CEO is deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I’m deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It’s his time to lead,” Dorsey said in a statement announcing his departure on Monday.

Kangana was booted from Twitter earlier this year, after posting inflammatory comments in the wake of violence in West Bengal. A Twitter spokesperson said Kangana’s account has been suspended for repeated violations, “We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy.”

Kangana had responded with a video on Instagram titled, “Distressed, beyond words, death of democracy. important message for our government.” The actor alleged racial bias in a statement to ANI after her ban. “Twitter has only proved my point they’re Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do. I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice, including my own art in the form of cinema,” Kangana said. She added that “my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved, and censored for thousands of years, and still, there is no end to the suffering.”