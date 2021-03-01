Kangana Ranaut shares before-and-after photos of demolished Mumbai office: ‘My heart broken again’

Actor Kangana Ranaut paid a visit to her Pali Hill office in Bandra West on Monday, parts of which were demolished last year by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials alleging illegal construction. On Monday, the actor tweeted photos of the building and expressed that she was not ready to see her office in a such a state. She added that visiting the office after such a long time broke her heart again.

I have been conducting meetings at my house, today Aksht Ranaut who founded Manikarnika Films with me also single handedly handling all 700 cases filed on me, insisted that today I attend important meeting regarding Emergency at the office,I wasn’t ready and my heart broke again. pic.twitter.com/mPfuCcmxOt — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 1, 2021

In a tweet, Kangana wrote, “I have been conducting meetings at my house. Today, Aksht Ranaut, who founded Manikarnika Films with me, also single handedly handling all 700 cases filed on me, insisted that I attend important meeting regarding Emergency at the office. I wasn’t ready and my heart broke again.”

Two of the photos tweeted by Kangana show the damage done to the office. She also shared an old photo to give an idea of how it looked originally.

In a notice issued last year, BMC listed 14 instances of illegal construction at the bungalow.

On Sunday, Ranaut shared that she renovated her parents’ Mumbai house. She shared photos on Twitter for her fans and hoped that the pictures “inspire those who are interested in home decor.”

Earlier in the day, she hosted the team of Tejas for a reading session. Tejas marks Ranaut’s first film in which she will be playing a soldier. She expressed her happiness of playing a Sikh in the film and said, “I read my character full name on my uniform today, had an instant smile on my face.”

On the work front, Kangana, who has started preparing for Tejas, will be seen in Dhaakad, Thalaivi and an untitled film in which she will portray the character of India’s former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.