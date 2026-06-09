‘They tried to put me in jail’: Kangana Ranaut claims she was banned like Ranveer Singh

While Ranveer Singh continues to enjoy the massive success of the two-part blockbuster Dhurandhar, he has simultaneously found himself at the centre of a growing controversy following his reported last-minute exit from Don 3. The matter escalated to the point where the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against him, a decision that was later revoked. Amid the ongoing developments, Kangana Ranaut weighed in on the controversy, saying she could relate to the situation, having faced similar challenges throughout her own career.

“Yeah, of course. I was the first one to be banned. They put cases on me. They tried to frame me legally. They tried to put me in jail,” she told Fever FM. Recalling her own experiences, Kangana added, “At one point, I had so many cases on me that my lawyer was attending to all these dates. It’s peshiyan hi peshiyan (hearing after hearing). And after that, I was banned by the media. It was a big ban by the media.”

She laughingly said, “Main toh guru hoon. I would say mujhe toh itna ban kiya gaya for years. (I’m a veteran when it comes to this, I’ve been banned so many times over the years.) She further added, “So now woh mujhe toh abhi bhi yeh sab bachchon ka khel lagta hai.” (So even now, all of this feels like child’s play to me.)

This is not the first time Kangana has spoken about the issue. At the trailer launch of her upcoming film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, she had expressed support for Ranveer while addressing the controversy. “I’ve been banned so many times. When achieves high status, they attract more enemies. Ranveer Singh should be happy he’s reached a status that has so many enemies now,” said Kangana when asked about the actor’s ban. “When you do well, there are obstacles that come in the way. It can’t always be a smooth walk. It’s happened to me as well so many times, but my career is going fine despite them. It doesn’t matter. Everything is going to be fine eventually.”

‘Kangana talks nonsense’

However, Kangana’s remarks drew a response from FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit, who addressed the issue during a press conference last week. “A lot of people in the industry have started abusing us. Yesterday, Kangana also said something. They are not understanding the whole issue, and people are just commenting. Kangana also said that even I have been banned by the industry. I said, ‘You talk nonsense, that’s why I banned you.’ I don’t care. There is a big issue of the industry here. You don’t even know the issue. You are just saying things. We are not against Ranveer. We are talking about what has happened,” he said.

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The Don 3 dispute

The larger controversy stems from Ranveer’s reported exit from Don 3, a move that allegedly resulted in financial losses for the film’s producers. Following complaints related to the matter, FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor before revoking it last week. Reports now suggest that the Producers Guild of India is once again attempting to mediate the dispute between Ranveer and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.

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As previously reported by SCREEN, the issue began in December 2025 when Ranveer exited the project just weeks before filming was scheduled to commence. Contrary to reports suggesting that he immediately distanced himself from the film after Dhurandhar, the actor reportedly continued attending script-reading sessions with Farhan Akhtar and other cast members, even after cancelling some action rehearsals.

The situation is said to have escalated after a planned look test was called off. A few weeks later, Ranveer formally informed Farhan of his decision to leave the project. By that point, Excel Entertainment had reportedly already invested heavily in action training, location recce trips and preparations for overseas shoots. Several factors are believed to have contributed to the exit, including dissatisfaction with the final script, concerns over the film’s prolonged development since its announcement in 2023, and a reported creative disconnect between Ranveer and Farhan owing to their demanding schedules. Reports have also suggested that the film’s budget was scaled down from approximately Rs 300-350 crore to around Rs 150 crore, with Ranveer’s remuneration revised accordingly. It is further claimed that no signing amount had been paid to the actor.

Up next for Ranveer and Kangana

Following the phenomenal success of the Dhurandhar franchise, Ranveer is set to headline his next film, Pralay. Meanwhile, Kangana will next be seen in Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, which is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12, 2026.