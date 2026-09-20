‘Why can’t we live well?’: Kangana backs Maithili over Rolls-Royce ride to Lalbaugcha Raja

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of Bihar MLA and singer Maithili Thakur after the young politician was trolled on social media for arriving at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja in a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Kangana took to Instagram to defend Maithili, questioning why politicians are expected to live modestly even when they have their own careers and other sources of income.

Maithili Thakur arrives at Lalbaugcha Raja in Rolls-Royce

On September 15, Maithili Thakur, paid a visit to Mumbai‘s famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal for Ganeshotsav. Videos from her visit showed her seated in the rear of a blue, chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce Cullinan as it made its way through the crowd outside the pandal. She was seen waving at people and posing for pictures before entering the venue. Maithili offered prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja and was later felicitated by the pandal organisers.