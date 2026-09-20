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‘Why can’t we live well?’: Kangana backs Maithili over Rolls-Royce ride to Lalbaugcha Raja
Kangana Ranaut has come to Maithili Thakur's defence after she was trolled for arriving at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja in a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of Bihar MLA and singer Maithili Thakur after the young politician was trolled on social media for arriving at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja in a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Kangana took to Instagram to defend Maithili, questioning why politicians are expected to live modestly even when they have their own careers and other sources of income.
Maithili Thakur arrives at Lalbaugcha Raja in Rolls-Royce
On September 15, Maithili Thakur, paid a visit to Mumbai‘s famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal for Ganeshotsav. Videos from her visit showed her seated in the rear of a blue, chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce Cullinan as it made its way through the crowd outside the pandal. She was seen waving at people and posing for pictures before entering the venue. Maithili offered prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja and was later felicitated by the pandal organisers.
Soon after, Maithili’s luxury car became a talking point on social media, with some users questioning the use of such an expensive vehicle by a politician.
Kangana Ranaut says politicians can ‘live well’ too
Reacting to the criticism, Kangana Ranaut argued that politicians can have their own careers, lives and popularity while also working for the public.
Kangana’s note posted on her Instagram Stories read: “Some people a**** start to burn whenever they see politicians living a good life, now our young MLA getting trolled for using a luxury car, we may be inclined to social service but we also have our own careers, life and popularity, we selflessly work for public welfare but some people get so hurt if they see us living well, why not? Why can’t we also live well? We are not even interested in public money but to expect us to remain poor and lifeless is so irrational (sic).”
Take a look at the post here:
Also Read: ‘India should be applauding him’: Ranveer Allahbadia hails Diljit Dosanjh after Wembley show
What Maithili Thakur’s election affidavit says
The discussion around Maithili Thakur’s finances also drew attention to the assets she declared in her election affidavit. According to her affidavit for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, Maithili declared total assets worth Rs 3.82 crore and no liabilities.
Her declared movable assets included a Honda Activa, gold jewellery, bank deposits and investments, but no Rolls-Royce. Her arrival at Lalbaugcha Raja in a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, therefore, prompted questions online about the ownership of the luxury SUV.
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