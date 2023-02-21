Kangana Ranaut hands out awards to ‘deserving talent’ after Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor honoured at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival

Actor Kangana Ranaut is handing out her own awards, presumably in response to Monday’s Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival awards, where her sworn rivals Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor both picked up honours. Kangana has been waging a one-sided war against Alia, Ranbir, and everyone else that she considers a product of nepotism.

In an Instagram story, she revealed her personal list of favourite films and performances of last year, and wrote, “Yeh log jayein ya nahi awards inhi ke hain… filmi awards have no authenticity…” She added, “Awards season is here and nepo mafia is at it again, snatching all awards from the deserving talent. Here’s a list of some of those who displayed volcanic artistic brilliance and owned 2022.”

Here are Kangana’s awardees:

Best actor- Rishab Shetty (Kantara)

Best actress – Mrunal Thakur (Sita Ramam)

Best film – Kantara

Best director- SS Rajamouli (RRR)

Best supporting actor – Anupam Kher (Kashmir Files)

Best supporting actress- Tabu (Drishyam 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa)

Bolly awards are a big sham … when I get some time from my schedule I will make a list of all those I feel are deserving … thanks — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 21, 2023

Kangana also launched another attack on products of nepotism, but didn’t take anybody’s name. In a separate Instagram story, she wrote, “Life of nepo insects use parents name and contacts, do papa jo chaploosi to get work, agar koi self made aaye uska career sabotage kardo (They are sycophants, they depend on their parents to get them work), if someone anyone, anyhow survives and complains about continues harassment they face, unko bikau mafia PR se jealous or mad bolke dismiss our discredit kardo… yehi yehi toh tumhari kartootein hain (They spread lies about outsiders using paid PR and other intimidation tactics) that I am determined now to destroy you all … one can’t just indulge in the beauty of life when there is so much evil around… Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta says destroying evi is the prime goal of Dharma.”

Kangana is coming off the biggest box office flop of her career, Dhaakad, which arrived after a spate of commercial underperformers for the self-appointed Queen of Bollywood. The actor recently said that she has mortgaged everything she owns for her upcoming film Emergency, in which she stars as former Prime Minster Indira Gandhi. Kangana will also direct the film.