Kangana Ranaut attacks ‘young Hindu women’, calls them ‘ugly, corrupt’: ‘Generation Gutter’

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who has been opposing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student on social media, has stirred a fresh controversy with her objectionable comments against Gen Z. Days after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned after protests over NEET exam leaks, the BJP Member of Parliament has attacked ‘young Hindu women,’ saying they ‘demand freedom’ but have ‘nothing to offer to the system’. She called them ‘ugly and corrupt’, and accused them of ‘doing drugs, drinking, and having endless body count’.

In her latest Instagram story, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Most appalling is the behavior of young Hindu women who want to imitate the lives of independent career women without earning that freedom. Truly independent women make rebellious choices and bold opinions. They make unconventional career moves, and they take accountability for their actions because they are on their own. They do not do this at the cost of their parents or families.”

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut wants ‘digital detox’ after watching Gen Z protest reels

Kangana Ranaut calls young Hindu women gutter chap (Photo: Kangana Ranaut / Instagram Story) Kangana Ranaut calls young Hindu women gutter chap (Photo: Kangana Ranaut / Instagram Story)

“Here is a new generation of so-called westernized Indian women. I call them Generation Gutter. Some of them have nothing to offer to the system. They are not good at studies, but they are so ugly and corrupt that they cannot be homemakers either. Yet they proudly flaunt their freedom to have drugs, drinks, or endless body counts, and they shamelessly live off their parents’ earnings while constantly fighting to live independent lives without actually being independent,” Kangana added.

Kangana claimed ‘independent life needs to be earned’, adding, “If you try to live independently without accountability, you are just a distorted entity. Gutter chap.”

Kangana’s comments spark a row

Politicians have objected to the language used by Kangana Ranaut with AIMIM leader Waris Pathan demanded that she apologises to Gen Z protesters. He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take note of her remarks.

Congress leader Bhai Jagtap also said that instead of attacking the protesters, she should have expressed concern over the treatment of students during the protests.

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Kangana Ranaut stands against the CJP Protest

While the students’ protest received massive support from celebrities from film industries across India, Kangana Ranaut has been opposing it from the very beginning. Earlier, commenting on the CJP protest, the Mandi MP posted another Instagram story and wrote, “Never in my life have I seen so much ugliness in one place. These reels from Gen Z protests are puke-inducing. The way they speak and the kind of language they are using… Never in my life have I seen everything in each frame so jarring and so crass all at once. Ewwww, who is birthing and raising them? India is a place of diversely beautiful people, draped in elegance and rooted in cultural sophistication. You call yourself cockroaches and look/behave like them as well. There is no paradox or juxtaposition there, just simply subjecting the world to your filth, garbage, and ugliness. I am scarred from these reels, need some healing, digital detox.”

Kangana Ranaut slams Gen Z over students protest (Photo: Kangana Ranaut / Instagram Story) Kangana Ranaut slams Gen Z over students protest (Photo: Kangana Ranaut / Instagram Story)

In another Instagram story, Kangana had written, “Sixty metric tonnes of waste thrown by CJP at Jantar Mantar after protest.” Earlier, talking about the Chalo Sansad March by CJP, Kangana Ranaut had told ANI, “All parliamentarians were inside the House. We were all scared, thinking that the mob might attack us. I appreciate Delhi Police for playing the role of a shield, not letting people get harmed.” She even slammed the students for their code of conduct during the protest.

About the student protest

Police action against the CJP-led Chalo Sansad march on 20th July stirred a national movement with the youth coming out to demand accountability after the NEET exam paper leaks. Celebrities like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Sara Ali Khan, and many others also supported the students. Following the unrest, Dharmendra Pradhan handed in his resignation on Saturday.