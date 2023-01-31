scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Kangana Ranaut asks Uorfi Javed ‘not to let anyone shame her for her body’ after she asks actor to not divide art by religion

Uorfi Javed replied to a tweet by actor Kangana Ranaut, where the latter had spoken about India's love for Muslim actors.

Uorfi Javed and Kangana RanautActors Uorfi Javed and Kangana Ranaut engaged in a Twitter spat recently. (Photo: Instagram/urf7i/kanganaranaut)
With what started as a Twitter spat between actors Kangana Ranaut and Uorfi Javed over branding actors as ‘Hindu and Muslim’, turned into a peaceful and positive exchange of words. In her previous tweets, when Kangana mentioned Uniform Civil Court, Uorfi replied in a lighter vein that she’s known for her clothes and not uniform.

The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Uorfi  had reacted to actor Kangana Ranaut’s tweet about India loving only the ‘Khans’ and ‘Muslim actresses’. “Very good analysis… this country has only and only loved all Khans and at times only and only Khans…And obsessed over Muslim actresses, so it’s very unfair to accuse India of hate and fascism … there is no country like Bharat 🇮🇳 in the whole world,” Kangana had written.

Retweeting Kangana’s post, Uorfi tweeted, “Oh my gosh ! What is this division , Muslim actors , Hindu actors . Art is not divided by religion . There are only actors”. To this, Kangana had responded, “Yes my dear Uorfi that will be an ideal world but it’s not possible unless we have The Uniform Civil Code, till the time this nation is divided in the constitution itself it will remain divide, Let’s all demand Uniform Civil Code from @narendramodi ji in 2024 Manifesto. Shall we?”

Also Read |Uorfi Javed shares photo with Javed Akhtar, jokes she finally met her ‘grandfather’: ‘He is a legend’

Uorfi, who is often in news for her sartorial style, joked, “Uniform wound be a bad idea for me maam ! I’m popular only because of my clothes .” The actor also later clarified in her tweets that while she understands what is Uniform Civil Code, she was being sarcastic.

Kangana took this opportunity to take a chapter out of history and encouraged Uorfi to be herself and not let anyone shame her. She wrote, “In India there was Queen called Mahadevi Akka,who loved Shiva her husband before the court said if she loved Shiva n not him then she shouldn’t take anything from him, she dropped all her clothes left the palace and never covered her body again. Clothes and a lack of them.” Kangana wrote in the next tweet, “Both are self expression, Mahadevi Akka is a shining star In the world of Kannada literature she is the greatest, she lived in forests and never wore clothes. Don’t let anyone shame you about your body, you are pure and divine, my love to you.”

 

Kangana recently wrapped up the shoot of her directorial Emergency, based on Emergency imposed in India between 1975 to 1977 by the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In the film, Kangana will be seen playing the role of late politician.

What is a Uniform Civil Code?

A Uniform Civil Code is one that would provide for one law for the entire country, applicable to all religious communities in their personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption etc. Article 44 of the Constitution, a directive principle, lays down that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 11:21 IST
