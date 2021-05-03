scorecardresearch
Monday, May 03, 2021
Kangana Ranaut wants govt, people to compensate for oxygen we are forcefully taking from nature during Covid-19: ‘How long we going to be miserable pests’

Kangana Ranaut's latest tweet was in context of a surge in demand for oxygen cylinders and concentrators in the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases across India.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 3, 2021 11:52:12 am
kangana ranaut plant treesKangana Ranaut will next be seen playing J Jayalalithaa in the biographical drama Thalaivi. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut on Monday took to Twitter to question the Twitteratti on the way we were ‘compensating for all the oxygen that we are forcefully drawing from the environment.’ Her tweet comes as India deals with a devastating surge in Covid-19 numbers and patients have been dying due to lack of oxygen. The Delhi High Court has been hearing the matter of oxygen shortage in the capital on a daily basis.

“Everybody is building more and more oxygen plants, getting tons and tons of oxygen cylinders, how are we compensating for all the oxygen that we are forcefully drawing from the environment? It seems we learnt nothing from our mistakes and catastrophes they cause #PlantTrees,” Kangana wrote in her first tweet.

She soon followed it up with a second tweet that read, “Along with announcing more and more oxygen for humans, governments must announce relief for nature also, people who are using this oxygen should also pledge to work on improving the air quality, for how long we going to be miserable pests only taking never giving back to nature?”

Kangana used the context of a surge in demand for oxygen cylinders and concentrators in the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases across India.

Kangana, who will next be seen playing the role of J Jayalalithaa in the biographical drama Thalaivi, recently quashed rumours of its digital release. The film, which was scheduled to have a theatrical opening last month, got postponed due to the shutting down of cinema halls in after cases of the coronavirus surged.

