‘Genuine love, delightful couple’: Kangana Ranaut appreciates Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra relationship

Kangana Ranaut, who recently got back on Twitter, started her day today with yet another tweet, however, Twitterati is rejoicing that the actress had something sweet to share about the newly married Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who tied the know in an intimate ceremony on February 7.

Kangana took to Twitter to respond to screenwriter Aniruddha Guha’s tweet where he had asked if Sidharth and Kiara were dating after the couple released their wedding photos on social media. Answering Guha’s tweet, Kangana shared that she find Sid and Kiara make a “delightful couple” and looks up to their love story as it is free of “gimmicks.”

She wrote, “Yes they were but not for brands or movie promotions, they never did any attension (attention) seeking Bolly relationship gimmicks to milk limelight ….. so much integrity and genuine love, delightful couple 🥰♥️♥️.”

Take a look at the Twitter conversation between Guha and Kangana:

Yes they were but not for brands or movie promotions, they never did any attension seeking Bolly relationship gimmicks to milk limelight ….. so much integrity and genuine love, delightful couple 🥰♥️♥️ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 8, 2023

Kangana’s tweet was appreciated by a lot of her fans and followers and they hailed the actor for having a loving attitude towards Kiara and Sidharth. One Twitter user wrote, “Thankfully kangana has praised someone.. really she did!!!,” another wrote, “Queen is back in action 😇.”

After Sid and Kiara announced their marriage on social media, their friends from the film fraternity showered them with congratulatory messages. Sid’s mentor and filmmaker Karan Johar penned a heartfelt note for his ‘Student of the Year’ alum.

He wrote, “I met him a decade and a half ago…. Silent, strong and still so sensitive…. I met her many years after… silent ,strong and so sensitive in equal measure…Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together…. Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family… As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse…felt the energy… I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid…. I love you Ki…. May today be your forever…..❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Kangana has been bitter about Karan mentoring star kids and had called him a ‘the flagbearer of nepotism’ on his chat show Koffee With Karan. She has also criticised Karan for the same on several occasions.