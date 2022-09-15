Kangana Ranaut appreciates Ajay Devgn’s latest business venture: ‘Best and most effective way a superstar can utilise his resources and influence’

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is all praise for Ajay Devgn. She took to social media to appreciate his move of opening his cinema chain NY in Ahmedabad. Kangana said Ajay’s expansion of NY cinemas is the ‘best and most effective way a superstar can utilise his resources and influence’.

The Emergency actor shared a screenshot of film trade analyst Taran Adarsh’s tweet about Devgn’s business expansion. Along with the picture, she wrote, “This is the best and most effective way a superstar can utilise his resources and influence, not only it generates employment it also increases our screen count… Number of screens in India= less than 7000. Number of screens in China= more than 70,000. Congratulations sir @ajaydevgn.”

Taran Adarsh’s tweet mentioned, “AJAY DEVGN’S NY CINEMAS ON EXPANSION SPREE: OPENS 4-SCREEN MULTIPLEX IN AHMEDABAD…⭐ Located at #Aamrakunj at #MoteraRoad in #Ahmedabad.⭐ 4 screens. Can play #3D movies. ⭐ #NYCinemas will shortly open in #Anand, #Surat and #Rajkot.”

Kangana Ranaut and Ajay Devgn have worked together in the 2010 gangster saga Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai. However, earlier this year, it seemed that Kangana was upset with Ajay for not promoting her films.

In an interview with Mirror Now, Kangana reacted to Ajay’s comment on ‘Bollywood Bonhomie’ and said, “Ajay Devgn will never promote my film. He will promote other films but will never promote my film. Akshay Kumar called me, quietly, to tell me ‘hush-hush’ that you know, I love your ‘Thalaivi’, but he will not tweet my trailer.” She also said that the Singham star won’t agree to star in her movie.

Currently, Kangana Ranaut is busy shooting for her upcoming film Emergency, in which she essays the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She also has Sarvesh Mewara’s directorial Tejas in the pipeline.