Kangana Ranaut applauds Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal for ‘breaking sexist norms’: ‘Kudos for redefining gender stereotypes’

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram on Wednesday to talk about the existing gender stereotypes that are associated with marriages and how “leading ladies of Indian film industry” are breaking those stereotypes. It seemed like Kangana was talking about the wedding of Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

Kangana shared a note on her Instagram stories that read, “Growing up we heard many stories of successful rich men marrying much younger women… for women to be more successful than their husband was seen as a major crisis, forget marrying a younger man after a certain age marriage was impossible for women…”

Kangana added, “Nice to see rich and successful women, leading ladies of Indian Film Industry breaking the sexist norms… Kudos to men and women both for redefining gender stereotype.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are getting married in a three-day ceremony from December 7-9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Ranthambore, Rajasthan. The wedding guest list includes Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Gurdaas Maan, Radhika Madan, Sharvari, among many others. A source earlier told indianexpress.com, “There was a cocktail party on Tuesday night for all the guests after they returned from their evening at the Ranthambore forest and mehendi ceremony. On Wednesday, the couple will host a sangeet which will be a good mix of Bollywood songs and a performance by Gurdaas Maan. There will also be a performance on Rajasthani songs by a folk dance group.”

Katrina and Vicky are yet to make an announcement about their wedding.