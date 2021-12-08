scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 08, 2021
MUST READ

Kangana Ranaut applauds Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal for ‘breaking sexist norms’: ‘Kudos for redefining gender stereotypes’

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and applauded Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal for breaking gender stereotypes.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 8, 2021 1:33:35 pm
kangana ranautKangana Ranaut shared a message for Katrina-Vicky on her Instagram story. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram on Wednesday to talk about the existing gender stereotypes that are associated with marriages and how “leading ladies of Indian film industry” are breaking those stereotypes. It seemed like Kangana was talking about the wedding of Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

Kangana shared a note on her Instagram stories that read, “Growing up we heard many stories of successful rich men marrying much younger women… for women to be more successful than their husband was seen as a major crisis, forget marrying a younger man after a certain age marriage was impossible for women…”

kangana ranaut Kangana Ranaut shared this on her Instagram story.

Kangana added, “Nice to see rich and successful women, leading ladies of Indian Film Industry breaking the sexist norms… Kudos to men and women both for redefining gender stereotype.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Ahead of Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding, take a tour of 700-year-old Fort Barwara, where rooms can cost Rs 6.5 lakh per night

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are getting married in a three-day ceremony from December 7-9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Ranthambore, Rajasthan. The wedding guest list includes Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Gurdaas Maan, Radhika Madan, Sharvari, among many others. A source earlier told indianexpress.com, “There was a cocktail party on Tuesday night for all the guests after they returned from their evening at the Ranthambore forest and mehendi ceremony. On Wednesday, the couple will host a sangeet which will be a good mix of Bollywood songs and a performance by Gurdaas Maan. There will also be a performance on Rajasthani songs by a folk dance group.”

Katrina and Vicky are yet to make an announcement about their wedding.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ankita Lokhande, 9 celebrity
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ankita Lokhande: 9 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 08: Latest News

Advertisement