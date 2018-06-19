Kangana Ranaut can’t wait to work with Anurag Basu after eight years

Anurag Basu launched Kangana Ranaut in the Hindi film industry twelve years back with his romantic-crime drama Gangster. Anurag Basu launched Kangana Ranaut in the Hindi film industry twelve years back with his romantic-crime drama Gangster.

After delivering films like Gangster and Life In A Metro, Kangana Ranaut and Anurag Basu are all set to reunite for another movie. The actor-director duo will work together on a romantic drama titled Imali. The male lead of the film is yet to be decided but it has been confirmed that Kangana will start working on the project by the end of this year.

Confirming the news and expressing her excitement of working with Basu again, Kangana told Mumbai Mirror, “It’s too early to talk about Imali as we are starting the film around the end of the year. All I can say is that Anurag is my godfather and everything I am today is because of him… I can’t wait to go back to the beginning.”

Anurag Basu launched Kangana in the Hindi film industry twelve years back with his romantic-crime drama Gangster. The film brought Kangana the award of Best Debutante at many awards ceremonies that year.

However, this would be Kangana and Basu’s first film after they amended their relationship. The two had a major fallout on the sets of Hrithik Roshan starrer Kites (2010). Kangana had then slammed the director for giving more screen space to Barbara Mori in the movie.

After they reconciled, Anurag told IANS in an interview how proud he is of his prodigy. “I saw a spark in her but had no idea that she will become such a huge star! With every single character that she plays, she has mastered the art of character building. I look at her growth as an artiste and feel proud,” he said.

Kangana is currently working on Ekta Kapoor’s film Mental Hai Kya with Rajkummar Rao. She has another film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, where she will be seen essaying the role of Rani Laxmi Bai.

