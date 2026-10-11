Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Kangana Ranaut says ‘anti-national forces’ exposed in CJP protests after police crackdown
Kangana Ranaut has called people participating in the ongoing Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests "anti-national forces" who are hatching a "conspiracy" to "destabilise" the nation.
Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has called those participating in the ongoing Cockroach Janata Party protests across the country “anti-national forces”. The protests are demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, an issue that came under heightened scrutiny following an Indian Express investigation. Claiming that the agitation is a “conspiracy” to destabilise the country, Kangana said people have begun recognising those who, according to her, are trying to put India in danger.
Talking about the latest CJP protests, Kangana Ranaut told PTI, “Look at how people are now exposing these anti-national forces. Leave the police aside, now ordinary people too will catch them and demand answers from them because people have started recognising them.” Her remark came hours after Delhi Police carried out a massive crackdown on the CJP protests in the capital city, detaining over 4,000 protesters including Opposition leaders.
She further claimed that the CJP protests were a “conspiracy” to “destabiliSe” the country. She lauded several “forces” trying to protect the country. However, after trains to Delhi were cancelled, metro stations were shut down for a day, and roads were blocked around the protest site of Jantar Mantar, the actor said that care should be taken to ensure citizens don’t face any inconvenience.
Kangana Ranaut vs CJP
Kangana Ranaut had also criticised the previous CJP protests which took place at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi in July, which ended in the resignation of then-Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the leaking of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) papers. At the time, Kangana called the Gen-Z protesters a “gutter generation”.
“Those who call themselves cockroaches, and we say that cockroaches emerge from gutters, what is wrong with that? If people label themselves as cockroaches and we say the gutter is their home, why should they be offended?” she told ANI. She also called the protests “ugliness”, their Instagram Reels “puke-inducing”, and their language “jarring” and “crass”.
“You call yourself cockroaches and look and behave like them as well. There is no paradox or juxtaposition there, just simply subjecting the world to your filth, garbage and ugliness,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories, also targeting “young Hindu women” who could become neither financially independent nor good homemakers, thus living off their parents’ money to indulge in drugs and alcohol.
Also Read – Imran Khan, Lekha Washington released after Mumbai protest detention; actor says ‘Jai Hind’
Kangana Ranaut also exchanged barbs with CJP leader Sourav Das, who claimed no generation, and even BJP, takes Kangana seriously. He then claimed the Gen-Z had done far more to “reawaken democracy” in the country than she’s done as a sitting MP. Kangana shot back at him, claiming that he’s “useless” and hence should not be telling a multiple time National Award-winning actor what to do.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05