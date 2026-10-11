Kangana Ranaut says ‘anti-national forces’ exposed in CJP protests after police crackdown

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has called those participating in the ongoing Cockroach Janata Party protests across the country “anti-national forces”. The protests are demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, an issue that came under heightened scrutiny following an Indian Express investigation. Claiming that the agitation is a “conspiracy” to destabilise the country, Kangana said people have begun recognising those who, according to her, are trying to put India in danger.

Talking about the latest CJP protests, Kangana Ranaut told PTI, “Look at how people are now exposing these anti-national forces. Leave the police aside, now ordinary people too will catch them and demand answers from them because people have started recognising them.” Her remark came hours after Delhi Police carried out a massive crackdown on the CJP protests in the capital city, detaining over 4,000 protesters including Opposition leaders.