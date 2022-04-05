Kangana Ranaut anoints herself ‘superstar host’ after Lock Upp: ‘Where Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar failed…’

Kangana Ranaut has taken the credit for Lock Upp’s success, claiming she, along with Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan are the only actors who have been able to make a success of it. The actor took to Instagram stories to say that she emerged victorious where the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh failed. She, however, acknowledged the success of Kaun Banega Crorepati host Amitabh Bachchan and Bigg Boss host Salman Khan.

“Many successful actors have tried their hands on hosting like SRK, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh… they may have successful careers but they failed at hosting they are unsuccessful hosts, so far only Shri Amitabh Bachchan ji ,Salman Khan ji and Kangana Ranaut have achieved this glory to be a super star host… privileged to be in this league,” she wrote on Monday.

Kangana Ranaut shared this note in her Instagram stories about hosting Lock Upp. Kangana Ranaut shared this note in her Instagram stories about hosting Lock Upp.

She added that many are jealous of her achievements. “I wish I didn’t have to state the obvious but jealous movie mafia is doing everything to discredit me and my show so I had to do the needful and I don’t mind… if I can stand up for everyone else I can stand up for myself also… it is wonderful to be the only successful host of this generation #lockupp,” Kangana wrote.

Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, Lock Upp streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player with Kangana Ranaut appearing on the weekends. The show has crossed 200 million views.