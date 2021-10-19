Kangana Ranaut announces Dhaakad release date with new photos: ‘Agent Agni to set the big screen on fire’

Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad is set to arrive in theatres on April 8, 2022. The actor, who was last seen playing J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivii, announced the release date late on Monday on Instagram.

Dhaakad is touted as a spy thriller where Kangana plays the role of an officer named Agent Agni. Sharing her various looks from the film, Kangana wrote on Instagram, “She is fierce, feisty and fearless. #AgentAgni is all geared up to set the big screen on fire. Bringing to you the action spy thriller #Dhaakad that will hit theatres on 8 April 2022!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)

The Razneesh Razy Ghai directorial also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. It has been shot in Madhya Pradesh and Budapest. Dhaakad was previously scheduled to release on October this year, but it was postponed due to the pandemic and production delays.

Earlier in a statement, Kangana Ranaut had said, “Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. The film is mounted on a large scale, and is one of a kind female-led action film.”

Also read | Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Shah Rukh Khan for not apologising after son Aryan’s arrest

Kangana also has Tejas, Sita and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda in her kitty. She will play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama Emergency too.