Kangana Ranaut reveals she had packed her bags to run away from home when she was 8: ‘Everyone has such thoughts…’

On the latest episode of Lock Upp, Kangana Ranaut revealed that she had wanted to run away from home and had even packed her bags. She recalled this experience after contestant Anjali Arora revealed that she attempted suicide when she was in the eleventh grade. Anjali related an incident about how she had skived tuitions once to have fun with her classmates. However, her brother found out and slapped her in front of everyone. Following this, she attempted suicide.

Anjali added, “I started crying and urged him to not tell my papa. But he told him, and they scolded me a lot. Papa also slapped me and locked me inside a room, declaring that I must not step out of the house. I then drank phenyl and closed the door. My brother had to break it open,” Anjali added.

Kangana cut her short and said that Anjali was putting across a wrong message and said that she was lucky to be alive. “I understand the experience you are talking about. In north India, there is this culture. I grew up there and I know about it.” Kangana mentioned that she got into many fights with her cousins because they would come and tell her parents about about where she went, and who she went with.

She added, “My cousins would stand near other colleges to stare at and stalk girls but we would be thrashed if boys from their college came near our college. But to think that your father, brother and mom corrected their ways because of what you did, is wrong. What you did was wrong. This is passive domination. You are lucky you are alive.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

Kangana mentioned that she understood the frantic desire to escape such a suffocating environment. She said, “I first packed my bags and wanted to run away from my home at the age of eight. Everyone has such thoughts but only weak and coward people act upon them.”

During the course of the episode, Saisha Shinde said that she had been sexually involved with a designer. “I have never spoken about this before. There is this one favourite designer of mine. When I met him, I was enamoured by him. He called me to his hotel room. I hugged him, and of course, we had s**. He did that with 7-8 boys,” she revealed. Payal Rohatgi, on the other hand, confessed being in a relationship in which she got addicted to alcohol and indulged in self-harm.

Saisha and Payal, Azma Fallah, Anjali Arora and Poonam Pandey were also in the danger zone. However, no one got evicted in the Judgment Day episode.