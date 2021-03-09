Kangana Ranaut is all praise for Thalaivi director Vijay: You are not a human, you are a ‘devta’

Actor Kangana Ranaut says she will miss being on the sets of AL Vijay’s film Thalaivi. In a series of tweets, the actor penned a long message in praise of the director, calling him “devta”. She says that she never had a sinking feeling before but she would rather call it a “feeling as missing you factor.”

Read the message here:

“Dear Vijay sir,

As the first half dubbing of #Thalaivi is over, only the second half is left, this journey together is coming to an end. I never feel a sinking feeling that I feel as I think about it. I have identified this feeling as missing you factor. I have a confession to make.

First thing I noticed about you was you say no to tea, coffee, wine, non veg, parties. Impossible to get close to you, then slowly I realised you are never far. You are not only amazingly competent, your eyes shine brighter when I excel as an artist. Through so many ups and downs, I never saw a hint of anger, insecurity or despair in you. Spoke to people who know you for decades and when they speak about you their eyes light up. You are not a human, you are a devta. I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart and know that I miss you.

Love,

Yours Kangana”

Kangana is seen playing the actor-politician J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi. The film traces the actor’s journey in the film industry as well as in politics. Thalaivi, which marks Kangana’s first biopic, also has an ensemble cast boasting of actors such as Prakash Raj, Arvind Swami, Jisshu Sengupta and Madhoo among others. The film will release on April 23, 2021.

At present, Kangana is shooting for her upcoming film Tejas. On Monday, the actor informed her fans that she has flown to Delhi to begin the shooting of the film, which sees her playing an Air Force pilot.