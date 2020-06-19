After the industry ganged up on me, I felt lonely: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut recalled how, like Sushant Singh Rajput, she had a fallout with Aditya Chopra. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram) Kangana Ranaut recalled how, like Sushant Singh Rajput, she had a fallout with Aditya Chopra. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide has led to debates around nepotism and how ‘outsiders’ are treated in the Hindi film industry. Actor Kangana Ranaut, who has previously talked about the issue, has once again raised questions on the functioning of Bollywood.

Bringing back people’s attention to her infamous legal battle with Hrithik Roshan, Kangana said in a statement, “Once Javed Akhtar had called me to his house and told me that Rakesh Roshan and his family are very big people. If you don’t apologise to them, you will have nowhere to go. They will put you in jail, and eventually, the only path would be that of destruction… you will commit suicide. These were his words. Why did he think if I don’t apologise to Hrithik Roshan, I would have to commit suicide? He shouted and yelled at me. I was shaking in his house.”

Comparing Sushant Singh Rajput’s situation to her’s, she continued, “Were there people calling Sushant? Were there people putting such thoughts into his mind? I have no idea, but obviously, he was in a similar situation. In his interviews, he had said that nepotism cannot co-exist with talent because they don’t allow the right talent to come up. I can relate to it, and hence I am raising questions. I want to know who played the catalyst in this situation?”

Kangana Ranaut recalled how, like Sushant, she had a fallout with Aditya Chopra after which the filmmaker “threatened” her and said he would never work with her.

“Ever since our industry ganged up on me. I remember so many times feeling really lonely and feeling what will happen to me… Why do these privileged people have the power to say that they will never work with someone? It’s your choice if you want or not to work with someone, but why announce it to the world, gang up and make this happen! These privileged lots need to be questioned. They have blood on their hands. They need to answer, and I am ready to go to any extent to expose these people because enough is enough,” added the Manikarnika actor.

She claimed her personal life was also destroyed because of the turmoil in her professional life. She said, “They are very insecure about things. Despite what they did to me, there was a guy who wanted to get married to me. But he distanced himself, they made sure he ran away. With no surety about my career, my love-life completely has gone awry, with six court-cases against me, they’re still trying to put me in jail.”

Further, Kangana Ranaut shared she is an expressive person who vents out her feelings, but Sushant “bottled it up”. She said, “Everybody who knew him closely agrees that he was a soft and emotional person. I think that after a point, it really got to him.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd