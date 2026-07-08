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Kangana Ranaut shares advice for youth amid Ketan Agarwal case: ‘Live a conservative life’
Kangana Ranaut blamed aimless passion and social media culture, urging the young to turn obsessive about careers instead
Kangana Ranaut has weighed in once again on the Ketan Agarwal case, this time using the latest twist in the investigation to deliver a broader message to young people about purpose, restraint and the perils of relationships shaped by social media.
The actor shared a news report on her Instagram Stories about the case that has gripped the country since June. According to the report she posted, investigators have found that Siya Goyal, the fiancee of the deceased, had allegedly married Chetan Chaudhary four months ago, while preparations for her wedding with Ketan were underway.
Alongside the report, Kangana Ranaut posted a long note connecting the case to what she sees as the drift of a generation. “WhatsApp, Instagram, dating apps, benching, ghosting, double- or triple-digit body counts, crumbing, seeing, testing, filters, stories, drugs, clubs — all this and much more — and still it’s not enough. Passion without a goal or a purpose will find many such random self-destructive expressions. That’s why obsession is important, but with your career or some skill. To the young and the restless, I want to say: channelise your energies into a constructive path, think with an open mind but live a conservative life; that way you can avoid jail, boredom, negativity, depression and many such dooms,” she wrote.
Also Read: Before Ketan’s killing, did Siya and Chetan secretly marry? Police investigate
This is not her first comment on the case. Late last month, after Siya’s father Pravin Goyal said his daughter deserved the harshest punishment if found guilty, Kangana Ranaut had argued that parents cannot be blamed for their children’s actions. “These days just looking at the families, homes or parents you can never be sure about sanskars (moral values) of the children, what is more important is that who is programming them? Who they spend time with, what are their influences on SM/AI or real life. Parents can not be blamed because people are living so many parallel lives, people carefully build desirable perception of themselves because it is all about how they are seen not how they feel or who they really are, so families can not be judged for children actions.” she wrote
Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming films
Kangana was last seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which failed massively at the box office. She will next be seen in the sequel of Vikas Bahl’s Queen. Meanwhile, Phantom Studios, which produced the first film, has filed a lawsuit in Bombay High Court for Rs 250 crore against JioStar, which is backing Queen 2, alleging it’s an unauthorised sequel. However, JioStar has claimed that theirs is an “original, independent story.”
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