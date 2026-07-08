Kangana Ranaut shares advice for youth amid Ketan Agarwal case: ‘Live a conservative life’

Kangana Ranaut has weighed in once again on the Ketan Agarwal case, this time using the latest twist in the investigation to deliver a broader message to young people about purpose, restraint and the perils of relationships shaped by social media.

The actor shared a news report on her Instagram Stories about the case that has gripped the country since June. According to the report she posted, investigators have found that Siya Goyal, the fiancee of the deceased, had allegedly married Chetan Chaudhary four months ago, while preparations for her wedding with Ketan were underway.

Alongside the report, Kangana Ranaut posted a long note connecting the case to what she sees as the drift of a generation. “WhatsApp, Instagram, dating apps, benching, ghosting, double- or triple-digit body counts, crumbing, seeing, testing, filters, stories, drugs, clubs — all this and much more — and still it’s not enough. Passion without a goal or a purpose will find many such random self-destructive expressions. That’s why obsession is important, but with your career or some skill. To the young and the restless, I want to say: channelise your energies into a constructive path, think with an open mind but live a conservative life; that way you can avoid jail, boredom, negativity, depression and many such dooms,” she wrote.