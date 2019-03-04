Actors should talk about their political inclinations: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is all for speaking up on matters of national interest, and she expects other Bollywood stars to also prioritise the country over themselves. During a media interaction at the success party of Manikarnika on Sunday, Kangana called out Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor for their apolitical stand.

“A lot of people have this misunderstanding that I want to enter politics. There’s nothing like that. I was watching Ranveer and Alia’s interview where they said, ‘Why should we speak about politics? We haven’t done anything.’ It doesn’t work like that. You have to be responsible. Ranbir Kapoor was telling somebody, ‘Mere ghar mei toh bijli, paani aata hai (My house gets electricity and water). Why should I (care about) politics?’ You have this house because of this country. It’s the money of the citizens with which you buy a Mercedes. How can you talk like that? This is irresponsible,” Kangana said.

“Am I such a person? No. Even if my career goes away, I don’t mind. If there is electricity and water coming in my home, doesn’t mean I don’t care about anyone else. This has to change. You all should change this. You should slam these people. In a democracy, you speak about what you feel about the work done (by the elected government) in the last five years and accordingly, you choose your leader. You should talk about your political inclination. Why is career so important to these people that they don’t care about the country at all?” the Manikarnika actor asked.

Kangana Ranaut was later asked if Bollywood celebrities are indeed opportunists as they lean towards whichever political party is in power. Kangana replied, “In a democracy, when the power shifts, it is okay to be positive about the government but if it’s non-responsive, then it is also okay to call it out. It is not as if you shifted your opinions or you are behaving like an opportunist. It is fine to show positivity for an elected candidate. If the country changes, our personal lives also change. So, we should have interest in national matters. It is silly to think that ‘I shouldn’t be asked about anything, what if I lose an endorsement.’ This is stupid.”