Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has responded rather scathingly to the negativity and calls for boycott surrounding Aamir Khan’s upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Kangana took to Instagram and shared a post, accusing Aamir of ‘masterminding’ the hatred around his film and said that none of the big-budget flicks have worked this year, praising the South for their globally successful films.

Kangana wrote, “I think all the negativity around the upcoming release Laal Singh Chaddha is skilfully curated by mastermind Aamir Khan himself, this year no Hindi films have worked barring one exception of a comedy sequel. Only South films deeply rooted in Indian culture or with local flavour have worked, a Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway.”

Kangana also referred to Aamir’s words in 2015 where he had expressed his alarm at the state of affairs in the country and that his wife, Kiran Rao mentioned moving out of India. Her post continued, “But now they will call India intolerant. Hindi films need to be understand the pulse of audiences, it’s not being a Hindu or Muslim. Even after Aamir Khan made Hinduphobic PK or called India intolerant, he gave one of the biggest hits of his life. Please stop making it about religion or ideology, it takes away from their bad acting and bad films.”

At a recent press conference, Aamir Khan had reacted to the negativity surrounding his film, saying that it made him rather sad. ” I feel sad because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn’t like India. In their hearts they believe that, but that’s quite untrue,” he said. He had added, “I really love the country. That’s how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it’s not the case so please don’t boycott my films. Please watch my films.”

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya and will release on August 11.