Kangana Ranaut on 10 years of Tanu Weds Manu: I became only actress after legendary Sridevi to do comedy

Thalaivi actor Kangana Ranaut is celebrating 10 years of her 2011 film Tanu Weds Manu. To mark the tenth anniversary of the surprise hit by director Aanand L Rai, Kangana took to Twitter and shared, “I was stuck in edgy/neurotic roles, this film changed the trajectory of my career, was my entry in to mainstream that too with comedy, with Queen and Datto I strengthened my comic timing and became the only actress after legendary SriDevi ji to do comedy #10yearsoftanuwedsmanu”

I was stuck in edgy/neurotic roles, this film changed the trajectory of my career, was my entry in to mainstream that too with comedy, with Queen and Datto I strengthened my comic timing and became the only actress after legendary SriDevi ji to do comedy #10yearsoftanuwedsmanu https://t.co/WMXgPdi781 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 25, 2021

Before Tanu Weds Manu, Kangana had won a National Film Award for Best Supporting actress for Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion.

Kangana shared another tweet where she recalled the time when director Rai and writer Himanshu Sharma presented her with the opportunity of playing Tanu. She shared, “Thanks to @aanandlrai and our writer Himanshu Sharma for this franchise, when they came to me as struggling makers I thought I can make their careers but instead they made my career, one can never tell which film will work and which won’t, all destiny, glad my destiny has you.”

Thanks to @aanandlrai and our writer Himanshu Sharma for this franchise, when they came to me as struggling makers I thought I can make their careers but instead they made my career, one can never tell which film will work and which won’t,all destiny, glad my destiny has you ❤️ https://t.co/J2Rk7usj3E — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 25, 2021

Aanand L Rai took to Instagram to mark this momentous occasion and wrote, “Someone said so beautifully…”Nothing of me is original, I am the combined effort of everyone I have ever known” Thank you for giving me my identity Thank you for making me “Woh Tanu weds Manu wala Aanand Rai” Thankyou”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aanand L Rai (@aanandlrai)

Alongside Kangana, Tanu Weds Manu starred R Madhavan, Swara Bhasker, Deepak Dobriyal, Eijaz Khan, Jimmy Sheirgill in significant roles. The film was a surprise hit and even had a sequel in 2015 titled Tanu Weds Manu Returns. The sequel also won Kangana a National Film Award.

Kangana is looking forward to the release of Thalaivi on April 23.