Kangana on Diljit’s photos: After inciting farmers, the ‘local revolutionary’ is having a great time vacationing

Actor Kangana Ranaut has once again targeted Punjabi star and musician Diljit Dosanjh after the latter shared photos from his vacation. Clad in an orange overcoat and surrounded by snow, Diljit shared the pictures today morning with a snowflake emoji.

Referring to the ongoing farmers’ protest in the country and Dosanjh’s support to the protesters, Kangana tweeted, “Wah brother!! Desh mein aag lagake kisanon ko sadak le baitha ke local karantikaris videsh mein thand ka maza le rahe hain, wah!!! Isko kehte hain local kranti… (Amazing, brother! After inciting farmers and applauding their decision to protest in this biting cold, you are having quite the time vacationing abroad. This is what I mean when I talk about a ‘Local Revolutionary’).”

Diljit is yet to respond to the actor’s tweet.

This Twitter clash between Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh is not new. The two have exchanged heated words on social media on multiple occasions over the farm bill and the ensuing protests. While Diljit has rallied behind the protesting farmers, Kangana thinks the newly passed bills will do a world of good to the nation’s ‘kisaan’.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is looking forward to the release of Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi and the actioner Dhaakad.