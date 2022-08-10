scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Kanchi Kaul shares sweet birthday note for husband Shabir Ahluwalia: ‘What an outstandingly perfect plot twist you turned out to be’

On Shabir Ahluwalia's birthday, wife Kanchi Kaul shared a romantic note along with a video of their unseen photos. Watch here.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
August 10, 2022 11:31:34 am
kanchi kaul, shabir ahluwaliaShabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul have been married for more than a decade. (Photo: Kanchi/Instagram)

Actor Shabir Ahluwalia is celebrating his 43rd birthday today. On the occasion, wife Kanchi Kaul took to social media to share a heartfelt note for him. Calling him her ‘favourite everything’, the actor mentioned how Shabir turned out to be ‘an outstandingly perfect plot twist’.

Sharing a video of pictures and clips from their time together, Kanchi quoted Jeff Brown and wrote, “You can connect from all kinds of places – energetic harmony, sexual alchemy, intellectual alignment – but they won’t sustain love over a lifetime. You need a thread that goes deeper, that moves below and beyond the shifting sands of compatibility. That Thread is fascination – a genuine fascination with someone’s inner world, With the way they organise reality, with the way they hearticulate their feelings,with the unfathomable And bottomless depths of their being.”

Photos |Shabbir Ahluwalia, Kanchi Kaul’s vacation pics from Maldives prove that all you need to be happy is love

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by kanchikaul (@kanchikaul)

 

“To hear their soul cry out to you again and again, and never lose interest in what it is trying to convey. If there is that, then they will still be love when the body sickens , When the sexuality fades, When the perfection projection is long shattered. If there is that, you will swim in loves waters until the very last breath. – Jeff brown,” she further shared, adding, “Happy birthday to my favourite everything , What an outstandingly perfect plot twist u turned out to be 😀❤️‍🔥 I love you ♾🥰.”

After dating for a few years, Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul tied the knot in 2011. They are parents to two sons Azai and Ivarr. On the work front, after quitting Kumkum Bhagya, Shabir is playing the lead role in Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan, while Kanchi was last seen in Meri Bhabhi in 2014.

Premium
Making of the raging bull of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Making of the raging bull of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

‘Rupee a better currency against the dollar on trade-weighted basis’
Sajjid Chinoy at Explained Live

‘Rupee a better currency against the dollar on trade-weighted basis’

Premium
