‘I turned red’: Kamlesh Sawant on accidentally slapping Ishita Dutta on Drishyam set

Actor Kamlesh Sawant, who plays Laxmikant Gaitonde in Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam franchise, has had the opportunity to work with some of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, John Abraham and Akshaye Khanna. However, what has stayed with him is not just the experience of sharing screen space with these stars, but also the kindness and respect they have shown him despite his relatively smaller roles. In an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, Kamlesh recalled how Ajay Devgn approached him on the sets of Drishyam after 14 years, how his antics during Drishyam 2 left Akshaye Khanna curious, and how Ishita Dutta stood up for him after she was accidentally slapped during a scene.

When Ajay Devgn walked up to Kamlesh Sawant on Drishyam set

Kamlesh Sawant first worked with Ajay Devgn in Khakee (2004). When they reunited on the sets of Drishyam in Goa, nearly 14 years later, Kamlesh assumed that the actor would be too occupied with his scenes to have a conversation with him. However, Ajay surprised him by approaching him first.

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Recalling the moment, Kamlesh said, “After Khakee, when we met after 14 years on the set of Drishyam in Goa, Ajay Devgn was standing afar and I was on the other side. He is a superstar, and I am a small character artiste, he has bigger scenes and lengthy dialogues, he needs to prep for them, why should I disturb him? But he himself came to me on the set, and said, ‘Kamlesh, you were in Khakee, right? You run on the track and I shoot a bullet at you? Then there is a scene of your wife? Wow, what an actor, she is!'”

Ajay Devgn then told him that his friends were curious about who would play Laxmikant Gaitonde in Driysham. “He then said, ‘Do you know, my friends are asking, ‘Who is playing the role of Gaitonde.’ So, you know the importance of this character, right?’ And, I said, ‘Sir, I will try my best to do hundred percent justice to the character.’ So, this is his greatness. He is a great human being and a fantastic artiste,” he added.

Kamlesh Sawant spoke about his experiences with other leading actors, explaining that he has never believed in approaching stars simply because he has worked with them before. “I have done three back-to-back films with Amitabh Bachchan, Khakee, Deewar and Family: Ties of Blood but I never walked up to him in Deewar and said, ‘Do you remember, we worked in Khakee?’ They are big stars with lengthy dialogues. Why should I disturb them is my mindset. During the scene, we shall anyway face each other. They are respectful people, and we should give them that respect,” he said.

He also recalled John Abraham approaching him on the sets of Force and asking him how he was doing. Kamlesh had a similar experience with Akshay Kumar and Tusshar Kapoor during Khakee. “John Abraham, he walked up to me in Force, and asked, ‘Kamlesh, how are you?’ Similarly, Akshay Kumar and Tusshar Kapoor in Khakee. Tusshar didn’t sit on his chair until I got a chair, he’s that respectful. This is their greatness. Let them do big roles. We are character artist. Let us do the smaller roles,” he said.

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When Akshaye Khanna wondered why the Drishyam 2 women kept laughing

Kamlesh Sawant further recalled a memorable incident from the sets of Drishyam 2. The actor had a serious scene in which he had to hit the women. However, his performance kept making his co-stars laugh as soon as the director called cut. Akshaye Khanna, who was watching the scene from the other side of the mirror alongside Ajay Devgn, was intrigued by their reaction.

“I had the good fortune of working with Akshaye Khanna in Deewar (2004), and after that, we worked in Drishyam 2. There was a scene with Tabu ma’am, where I had to hit Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav. From the other side of the mirror, Akshaye Khanna and Ajay Devgn were watching my scene. Akshaye didn’t know me as a person. My scene was a serious one, where Tabu says, ‘Gaitonde,’ and I start hitting the women. I got noticed in the film because of these females. As soon as the director would say, cut, the female actors would start laughing. Whatever I did, made them laugh.”

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He added that Akshaye wanted to understand what was making the women laugh so much. “Akshaye Khanna was curious to know, ‘What is this man doing that all these females are laughing so hard?’ This was happening after every shot. When Ajay Devgn got to know that Akshaye is confused, he told him, ‘He’s a fantastic artiste but if he stands even for 10 seconds in front of anyone, the other person will just keep laughing. He’s that notorious’,” Kamlesh recalled.

When Ishita Dutta defended Kamlesh after an accidental slap

Kamlesh Sawant recounted another incident during rehearsals for Drishyam 2, when a scene required him to slap Ishita Dutta. Although the two had rehearsed the sequence with a specific distance between them, that distance reduced during the final take, causing Kamlesh to accidentally hit Ishita’s face. The incident left him panicking, especially after director Nishikant Kamat reacted angrily. However, Ishita immediately intervened to explain that the accident had happened because the distance between them had changed.

“During the rehearsals, there was this one scene where I had to slap Ishita Dutta, and there was accurate distance. During the final take, the distance reduced, and I lifted my hand as per the rehearsal, and my hand stuck right on Ishita Dutta’s face. From the other side, Nishikant Kamat sir abused me, and Ishita immediately intervened, and said, ‘No no, sir. It’s not his fault. The distance reduced because of me and he lifted his hand as per the rehearsal. So, it’s my fault.'”

Kamlesh said Ishita’s response meant a great deal to him, particularly because he had been worried about what had happened. “She stepped forward to support me, and that’s a very big thing. I’d turned red out of panic,” he said.