KH X RK promo clip: Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth reunite for Nelson’s film but ‘who is the hero?’

After unveiling KH X RK's poster, the makers have now dropped the first promo video of the film on Saturday, further fuelling excitement among fans.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readChennaiUpdated: Feb 21, 2026 01:47 PM IST
KH x RK Reunion videoKH x RK Reunion's first clip released. (Photo: Red Giant Movies)
Fans across the country are psyched as the film bringing together two of the biggest stars of South cinema — Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth — is officially on. The film is tentatively titled KH X RK, and it will mark their on-screen collaboration after 47 years. After unveiling the film’s poster, the makers have now dropped the first promo video of the film on Saturday, further fuelling excitement among fans.

KH X RK Reunion clip

The promo video opens on director Nelson Dilipkumar caught in a comic bind, pacing the corridor as he wonders which superstar’s room he should enter first, Rajinikanth’s or Kamal Haasan’s. Just then, composer Anirudh Ravichander walks in with a dilemma of his own, asking Nelson which raaga he should choose. Holding up two fingers, Anirudh suggests the classic “pick one when in doubt” trick.

After helping him decide, Nelson amusingly adopts the same method for his bigger problem. What follows is a playful montage of Nelson assisting both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan as they get dressed, confidently but incorrectly assigning items, insisting a particular shoe belongs to Rajini, for instance, much to their growing irritation. The promo then shifts gears as the heroes’ looks are revealed in style and they stride towards a car parked in a dimly lit garage. With Kamal Haasan taking the driver’s seat and Rajinikanth by his side, the swagger-filled moment culminates in both legends turning to Nelson and asking the ultimate question, who is the hero?

WATCH KH X RK Reunion

KH X RK poster

Earlier, the makers unveiled the film’s poster. Heavy on vintage aesthetics, the poster features the hands of two men wearing full-length leather jackets, a gold watch, and a ring. The visual is a clear nod to the actors’ iconic “retro swag.” The tagline on the poster reads, “Some men set rules, some men rule.” The striking poster was shared while announcing the release of the film’s first promo video.

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth’s last collaboration

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan were last seen together on screen in the 1979 fantasy film Alauddinum Albhutha Vilakkum. The two legends have also starred together in several classic films, including Apoorva Raagangal, Avargal, Moondru Mudichu, and Pathinaru Vayathinile. Fans have been demanding to see the two stars reunite on screen for decades, making KH X RK one of the most anticipated projects in recent times.

Also Read: Rajinikanth masterpiece fans initially hated: How a woman’s secret letter saved Yejaman from box office disaster

About KH X RK

After months of speculation, the makers confirmed that Nelson Dilipkumar will direct the film. Nelson previously helmed Rajinikanth’s blockbuster Jailer and is also set to direct its upcoming sequel, Jailer 2. The music for KH X RK will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander, adding further buzz to the ambitious collaboration.

