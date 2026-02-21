KH X RK promo clip: Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth reunite for Nelson’s film but ‘who is the hero?’

Fans across the country are psyched as the film bringing together two of the biggest stars of South cinema — Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth — is officially on. The film is tentatively titled KH X RK, and it will mark their on-screen collaboration after 47 years. After unveiling the film’s poster, the makers have now dropped the first promo video of the film on Saturday, further fuelling excitement among fans.

KH X RK Reunion clip

The promo video opens on director Nelson Dilipkumar caught in a comic bind, pacing the corridor as he wonders which superstar’s room he should enter first, Rajinikanth’s or Kamal Haasan’s. Just then, composer Anirudh Ravichander walks in with a dilemma of his own, asking Nelson which raaga he should choose. Holding up two fingers, Anirudh suggests the classic “pick one when in doubt” trick.