Kamal Haasan questioned Geraftaar director after Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth joined the film: ‘What am I doing?’

Director-writer Prayag Raj and superstar Amitabh Bachchan collaborated on several hit films in the 1980s and ’90s, including Amar Akbar Anthony, Naseeb, and Coolie. After Coolie, the duo teamed up again for another blockbuster, Geraftaar (1985). The action drama, which also starred Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, went on to become the third-highest-grossing film of that year. In a recent interview, Prayag revealed that Amitabh had initially agreed to only a guest appearance in the film. He also shared that once Rajinikanth and Big B came on board, Kamal questioned him about his role in the project.

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During a conversation with Shemaroo Lifestyle, Prayag Raj said, “There was a film from Madras, called Geraftaar. So, after Coolie, I begged in front of Amit ji again. He initially said that he can only do a guest appearance, but when I insisted, he agreed to give me 10 days to shoot the film.”