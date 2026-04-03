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Kamal Haasan questioned Geraftaar director after Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth joined the film: ‘What am I doing?’
Director Prayag Raaj recently opened up about the casting of his 1985 film Geraftaar. It featured three superstars - Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Rajinikanth.
Director-writer Prayag Raj and superstar Amitabh Bachchan collaborated on several hit films in the 1980s and ’90s, including Amar Akbar Anthony, Naseeb, and Coolie. After Coolie, the duo teamed up again for another blockbuster, Geraftaar (1985). The action drama, which also starred Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, went on to become the third-highest-grossing film of that year. In a recent interview, Prayag revealed that Amitabh had initially agreed to only a guest appearance in the film. He also shared that once Rajinikanth and Big B came on board, Kamal questioned him about his role in the project.
During a conversation with Shemaroo Lifestyle, Prayag Raj said, “There was a film from Madras, called Geraftaar. So, after Coolie, I begged in front of Amit ji again. He initially said that he can only do a guest appearance, but when I insisted, he agreed to give me 10 days to shoot the film.”
Raaj further added, “Back then, Amitabh Bachchan giving 10 days meant that you can almost complete the entire film in that much time. Rajinikanth had a guest appearance. He came on board only because Amit ji was in the film. So, I had gotten two top stars to join the movie.”
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The director also revealed that Kamal Haasan had doubts about his role after his fellow superstars joined Geraftaar. “Kamal Haasan was the hero of the film. When these two (Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan) agreed, he asked, ‘What am I doing?’ So, I turned the story in a way that hero stays as it as and one should be the hero’s brother, while the other one can play the friend’s role,” he shared.
“After releasing in theatres, when these stars came in screen one by one, the audience used to throw money, balloons on them, applause and whistle in Madras theatres,” Raaj concluded.
Geraftaar also featured Kader Khan and Ranjeet in pivotal roles. Directed by Prayag Raaj, the film collected around Rs 7.50 crore worldwide, against a budget of Rs 1.78 crore.
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