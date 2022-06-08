When 6-year-old Kamal Haasan was unimpressed as he received President’s Gold Medal: ‘I thought bas, itna hi hai?’

When Kamal Haasan arrived on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his latest release Vikram, Kapil Sharma could not help but heap praise on the actor-filmmaker and his brilliance. During the episode, Kapil reminded fans that the veteran actor made his debut as a child artist with Tamil film Kalathur Kannamma, a 1960 release. He recalled that the actor won President’s Gold Medal for the film at the age of 6.

A curious Kapil asked Kamal Haasan if he knew or realised how big the moment or the honour was. Remembering that incidence, Kamal Haasan stated that he has a photo of the moment in which he does not look impressed with the award.

“If you see the picture, I am looking at the award with an expression like, ‘Bas? Itna hi hai? (What? That’s it?)’ I thought as a child that I would received a big present. Like a mechanical gun or something else,” Kamal said as Kapil laughed. The host asked if he tried to communicate his emotions to President. “Through my expression, I almost expressed that to him,” Kamal said in Hindi.

ALSO READ | Kamal Haasan’s Vikram ending explained

As the conversation continued, Kapil recalled how Kamal Haasan made the audience laugh with his film Pushpak. When he asked about the Singeetam Srinivasa Rao directorial, Kamal Haasan said it is during this film that he learned a lot about cinema. “That was where I learnt writing. Bohot seekhne ka mauka mila (Got an opportunity to learn a lot). How to write for cinema. Cinema is not all about dialogues, wo samjh aaya,” he expressed.

But what inspires him to always explore something new? Kamal Haasan credits director K Balachander for it. “My guru K Balachander always tried new things and introduced new actors. As a matter of fact, all the top stars of South India, my peers, are his introductions. He kept trying new things. He gave us the guts. Wo dil joh hai, we try to copy it even now. It is a habit I picked up from my father, he is like a father to me,” he concluded.

Kamal Haasan’s latest release Vikram is currently dominating the box office. The film, also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.