scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 23, 2021
Must Read

Kamal Haasan hails Shershaah, says it makes his ‘chest swell with pride.’ Producer Karan Johar responds

Amazon Prime Video original Shershaah brings to life the story of Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred in the Kargil War. While Sidharth Malhotra plays the titular role, Kiara Advani essays the character of his fiancee, Dimple Cheema.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
August 23, 2021 10:12:46 pm
shershaahShershaah released on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: Kamal Haasan, Dharma Productions/Instagram)

Kamal Haasan on Monday took to Twitter to laud the team of Shershaah. Calling himself a ‘patriot’s son’, the actor said that he has always resented the way the Indian army was depicted in cinemas. The Vikram actor said that the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer was an exception, making his chest swell with pride.

“Right from my childhood as a film fan and a patriot’s son I resented the way Indian army was depicted in some of our Cinemas. Shershaah is that exception that makes my chest swell with pride for my soldiers,” Kamal Haasan tweeted.

More on Shershaah |Vikram Batra’s parents say Shershaah ‘well made’, open up about Dimple Cheema: ‘Said she would live with his memories’

The superstar further thanked and congratulated the team for their hard work. He wrote, “Thanks @DharmaMovies for promoting a talented director like @vishnu_dir. Congrats @SidMalhotra and @advani_kiara, excellent work.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Kamal Haasan’s words took the team by surprise and Karan Johar could not hold his excitement. Replying to him, the producer said that it was an honour for the team. “Thank you so much Sir! This is such an honour for team #Shershaah,” KJo tweeted.

Amazon Prime Video original Shershaah brings to life the story of Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred in the Kargil War. While Sidharth Malhotra plays the titular role, Kiara Advani essays the character of his fiancee Dimple Cheema. Shershaah is earning praise for its sensitive and emotional storytelling and also for the lead actors’ performances.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Rhea Chakraborty, Ananya Panday, Vaani Kapoor 13 celebrity photos
Rhea Chakraborty, Ananya Panday, Vaani Kapoor: 13 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 23: Latest News

Advertisement