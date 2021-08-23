Kamal Haasan hails Shershaah, says it makes his ‘chest swell with pride.’ Producer Karan Johar responds

Kamal Haasan on Monday took to Twitter to laud the team of Shershaah. Calling himself a ‘patriot’s son’, the actor said that he has always resented the way the Indian army was depicted in cinemas. The Vikram actor said that the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer was an exception, making his chest swell with pride.

“Right from my childhood as a film fan and a patriot’s son I resented the way Indian army was depicted in some of our Cinemas. Shershaah is that exception that makes my chest swell with pride for my soldiers,” Kamal Haasan tweeted.

Right from my childhood as a film fan and a patriot’s son I resented the way Indian army was depicted in some of our Cinemas. Shershaah is that exception that makes my chest swell with pride for my soldiers.(1/2) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 23, 2021

The superstar further thanked and congratulated the team for their hard work. He wrote, “Thanks @DharmaMovies for promoting a talented director like @vishnu_dir. Congrats @SidMalhotra and @advani_kiara, excellent work.”

Kamal Haasan’s words took the team by surprise and Karan Johar could not hold his excitement. Replying to him, the producer said that it was an honour for the team. “Thank you so much Sir! This is such an honour for team #Shershaah,” KJo tweeted.

Amazon Prime Video original Shershaah brings to life the story of Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred in the Kargil War. While Sidharth Malhotra plays the titular role, Kiara Advani essays the character of his fiancee Dimple Cheema. Shershaah is earning praise for its sensitive and emotional storytelling and also for the lead actors’ performances.