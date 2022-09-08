Kamaal R Khan’s son says ‘people are torturing’ his father in Mumbai, asks Abhishek Bachchan for help

Kamaal R Khan is still behind bars as his bail plea is pending before the Borivali magistrate court in the 2020 case of controversial tweets about Akshay Kumar and Ram Gopal Verma. Meanwhile, KRK’s son Faisal has taken charge of his Twitter handle and said that his father’s life is at risk in Mumbai. His son has requested actors Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to help him.

He wrote on Twitter, “I am KRK’ son Faisal Kamaal. Some people are torturing to kill my father in Mumbai. I am just 23years old living in London. I don’t know how to help my father. I request @juniorbachchan @Riteishd and @Dev_Fadnavis ji to save my father’s life. Me n my sister will die without him.”

In another tweet, Faisal wrote that he does not want his father to “die like Sushant Singh Rajput”. “Because he is our life. I request public also to support my father to save his life. We don’t want him to die like #SushantSinghRajput #WeStandWithKRK,” he wrote in the second tweet.

KRK was arrested from Mumbai international airport on August 30 over alleged derogatory tweets against Akshay Kumar and Ram Gopal Varma. He was then sent to judicial custody by the Borivali magistrate court. There is also a 2021 molestation case registered against him by Versova police and he has received bail in this matter.

As per PTI, the molestation case was registered in June 2021. The report was made by a 27-year-old woman under sections 354(A) (sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact) and 509 (word or gesture intending to insult the modesty of any woman) of the IPC.