Kamaal R Khan rules out Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan as being behind his arrest

Social media rabble-rouser Kamaal R Khan has eliminated suspects whose names were floated as allegedly having a hand in his recent arrest. KRK, as he is popularly known, has broken bridges with several high-profile film industry personalities with his incendiary commentary and film reviews. He was arrested in Mumbai last month for allegedly posting derogatory tweets in 2020 related to the movie Laxmii starring Akshay Kumar.

Ruling out Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khakn, Aamir Khan, and Akshay Kumar himself, he tweeted on Wednesday, “Many people are saying that @karanjohar was behind my arrest. No, it’s not true. #Karan #SRK #Aamir #Ajay #Akshay etc have nothing to do with my arrest.”

KRK was also arrested in connection with a molestation case from 2021. As per PTI, the molestation case was registered in June 2021. The report was made by a 27-year-old woman under sections 354(A) (sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact) and 509 (word or gesture intending to insult the modesty of any woman) of the IPC.

After securing bail, KRK had tweeted that he is seeking ‘revenge’. But he soon backtracked, and wrote in a follow-up tweet, “Media is creating new stories. I am back and safe at my home. I don’t need any revenge from anyone. I have forgotten whatever bad thing happened with me. I believe, it was written in my destiny.”

KRK is no stranger to controversy. He was previously slapped with defamation suit by actor Salman Khan, whom he didn’t rule out in his tweet on Wednesday. KRK subsequently apologised. He was also involved in a war of words with singer Mika.