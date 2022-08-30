Kamaal R Khan arrested: A look at his fights with Salman Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, Anurag Kashyap and others

Actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan was arrested by the Malad police on Tuesday over his controversial tweet in 2020 related to the movie Laxmii starring Akshay Kumar. He was arrested at the Mumbai airport and the police said that he will be presented before a Borivali court today.

While this is the first time that Khan, popularly addressed as KRK, has been arrested for his notorious tweets, he has earlier too gotten onto the nerves of many film celebrities with his reviews of their films and derogatory comments on their personal lives.

For the uninitiated, Kamaal Rashid Khan has starred in just one Bollywood film titled Deshdrohi. Produced by himself, it released in 2008 and tanked at the box office. Not only did it receive negative reviews, but it was also banned by the Maharashtra government. Though the film is counted among the worst Hindi films, KRK announced its sequel in April this year. He promised Deshdrohi 2 will be bigger than SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2.

Besides Deshdrohi, KRK’s claim to fame is his journey in Salman Khan-hosted TV reality show Bigg Boss. He was ousted from the show after he threw a bottle at another contestant in the house. However, he has quite a following on social media. He has 5.1 million followers on Twitter, his YouTube channel has 1.11 million subscribers and he is followed by 114k people on Instagram.

Here’s looking back at some of KRK’s most controversial showdowns with Bollywood celebrities:

When Manoj Bajpayee filed a defamation complaint against KRK

While Manoj Bajpayee’s web series The Family Man was being lauded by the critics and audience, KRK made some unsavoury tweets against the actor and his show. Calling Bajpayee ‘Charsi, Ganjedi’ (a marijuana addict), KRK said that he doesn’t watch web series. Following the tweet, Bajpayee filed a criminal defamation complaint against the self-styled critic. However, KRK deleted the tweet after the complaint.

When Salman Khan took action against KRK for his defamatory remarks

Salman Khan had filed a defamation complaint against Kamaal R Khan for “endorsing that Mr Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand Being Human are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits.” However, KRK claimed that the complaint was filed against him because he reviewed Salman’s film Radhe. After the complaint, he promised he will not review any of Salman’s films. “I said so many times that I never review film of any producer, actor if he asks me to not review. Salman khan filed a defamation case on me for review of #Radhe means he is getting too much affected by my review. Hence I won’t review his films anymore. My last video releasing today,” he wrote on Twitter. In this war of words, KRK also involved Govinda and Arjun Kapoor and claimed that they are with him. However, later he went back on his words.

When KRK blamed Anushka Sharma for Virat Kohli’s ‘depression’

In a recent tweet, which he later deleted, KRK claimed that Anushka Sharma put in Virat Kohli’s mind that he is in ‘depression’. He had tweeted, “Virat Kohli is the first cricketer in India who is having problem of depression. Ye hai result ek heroine se shaadi karne ka. She must have put in his head that he is having depression problem.” Actor Swastika Mukherjee reacted to it, and called the tweet ‘sick’. Many others on Twitter found the tweet ‘disgusting’.

When KRK got into a war of words with Anurag Kashyap

Oh! So now Karan Johar sir is offering me 25lakh Rs for good review of #BombayVelvet pic.twitter.com/aZgImC6Pq5 — Kamal Rashid Kumar (@kamaalrkhan) April 25, 2015

For the record I have nothing to do with Mr KRK stopping to review films, I think he is shit scared that he will have to eat his words …1 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) April 25, 2015

Back in 2015, around the release of Anurag Kashyap’s film Bombay Velvet, which starred Karan Johar, KRK claimed that KJo offered him Rs 25 lakhs to review the film and give it four stars rating. Kashyap denied KRK’s claims and confirmed that nothing of the sort happened. Later, KRK also mistakenly announced that Anurag Kashyap is dead. This is when Kashyap gave him a fitting reply on Twitter. Anurag wrote, “Kal Yamraj ke darshan hue. Aaj Yamraj khud ghar vapas chhod ke gaye. Bole – abhi to aur filmein banani hain tumhe (Saw Yamraj yesterday. He himself dropped me home today. He said, you have to make more films now). Tum film nahi banaoge aur befkuf/bhakt uska boycott nahi karenge to unka jeevan sarthak nahi hga. Unko sarthakta mile isliye vapas chhod gaye mujhe (If you won’t make films and fools/devotees won’t get to boycott it, then their lives will be meaningless. To give their lives a purpose, he left me behind).”

When Ajay Devgn called out KRK during the release of Shivaay

Sir @ajaydevgn 2-4 Dafaa Aaraam Se Suniye Isko Thande Dimag se, Aur Samajhye Ki Maine Kaya Kaha. Lol! Exposed😛 https://t.co/2iWMWeq3eW — Kamal Rashid Kumar (@kamaalrkhan) September 1, 2016

After an angry and hurt Ajay Devgn slammed Kamaal R Khan (KRK) for bad-mouthing his film Shivaay and exposed him for having allegedly taken Rs 25 lakh from Karan Johar to tweet praises about Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the self-proclaimed film critic did a U-turn. He claimed that Johar never paid him anything. Instead he put the blame on Kumar Mangat and Devgn, and tweeted, “Kumar+Ajay offered me money to bash #AeDilHaiMushkil as he is offering in the tape also but I refused. I told them that I will do it free.” Ajay Devgn had shared a taped telephonic conversation where KRK admitted to taking the money to Ajay’s business partner, Kumar Mangat.

When Sidharth Malhotra hit back at KRK for comment on Alia Bhatt

Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt shot for the cover of Vogue magazine in 2016 where Alia sported a bikini. Reacting on the same, KRK, in a now deleted tweet, wrote, “Alia looks so Bacchi in panty but still some people keep forcing her to wear it.” Sidharth replied to KRK’s tweet and wrote, “Sir ! We also try very hard to tell u to shut up but u keep tweeting ! @kamaalrkhan.” But this didn’t make KRK step back. Instead, he make a nasty comment on Sidharth’s acting skills and wrote, “Sir Ji @S1dharthM 130Cr ppl of India also try very hard to tell you to stop acting but you keep doing films to harass them.”