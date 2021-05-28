KRK insists Salman Khan’s defamation case due to Radhe review, shares photos of complaint

Kamaal R Khan has insisted that the defamation suit against him by Salman Khan is because of Radhe review. (Photo: Salman Khan, Kamaal R Khan/Instagram)

After Salman Khan filed a defamation suit against actor Kamaal R Khan a few days ago, the latter has been implying consistently that he is being sued for negative review of the actor’s latest film Radhe and his recent tweets suggest that he is going to stick to his guns, despite Salman’s legal team saying otherwise.

Taking to Twitter, KRK shared a few screenshots from the copy of the complaint and wrote, “It’s the starting portion of petition & you can see that No.1 is #Radhe’s trailer and No.2 is Radha‘s review. Means the case is about #Radhe’s reviews videos. Means it’s all about Radhe! All other things are to support the case to make it strong. Means #DSK are good liars.”

It’s the starting portion of petition & you can see that No.1 is #Radhe’s trailer and No.2 is Radha‘s review. Means the case is about #Radhe’s reviews videos. Means it’s all about Radhe! All other things are to support the case to make it strong. Means #DSK are good liars. pic.twitter.com/WUJ65wP0eU — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 27, 2021

In another tweet, KRK wrote about Salman’s legal team, “I will talk to my lawyers tomorrow if I am allowed to release video about lie of #DSKLawyers that they didn’t file defamation case because of Radhe review. Because Inke Jhooth Ko Benakaab Karna Bahut Zaroori hai. (It’s necessary to unmask their lies.)”

“My video is coming soon about #DSK liars,” he shared on Friday morning.

My video is coming soon about #DSK liars! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 28, 2021

Salman’s legal team had earlier issued a statement that the defamation suit has nothing to do with the review of Radhe but because Kamaal “has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand Being Human are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits. The Defendant has been spreading malicious falsehoods and defaming Mr. Salman Khan consistently over several months, clearly with a view to draw attention to himself. Mr. Kamaal R. Khan’s lawyer made a statement in Court today that Mr. Kamaal R. Khan “will not put any remarks of defamatory nature against plaintiff on social media till next date”.