scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Kamaal R Khan gets bail in molestation case, to remain in jail for controversial tweets

Kamaal R Khan was arrested from the Mumbai international airport on August 30 over the alleged derogatory tweets and sent to judicial custody by the Borivali magistrate court.

Kamaal R KhanKamaal R Khan is known for his controversial social media posts. (Photo: Kamaal R Khan/Instagram)

A court on Tuesday granted bail to actor Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, in a 2021 molestation case registered against him by the suburban Versova police. Khan, however, will remain in jail, as his bail plea is pending before the Borivali magistrate court in the 2020 case of controversial tweets about actor Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma.

His bail application in the case of the tweets is likely to be heard by the Borivali metropolitan magistrate court on Wednesday.

Khan was arrested from the Mumbai international airport on August 30 over the alleged derogatory tweets and sent to judicial custody by the Borivali magistrate court.

Also Read |Shatrughan Sinha says KRK ‘seems to be a victim of conspiracy…’

The Versova police Sunday took his custody in the molestation case and he was produced before the Bandra court. Khan, in his bail plea filed through lawyers Ashok Sarogi and Jay Yadav before the Bandra magistrate court, claimed the contents of the First Information Report (FIR) did not match the alleged molestation incident practically. Advocate Yadav submitted before the court that the FIR was registered 18 months after the incident and that too after the victim’s friend asked her to do so.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024Premium
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024
Study shows 11% of Class 3 kids lack basic maths skills, 37% have limited...Premium
Study shows 11% of Class 3 kids lack basic maths skills, 37% have limited...
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in IndiaPremium
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India
India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boostPremium
India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

He further argued that the Indian Penal Code section invoked against Khan was bailable. The court allowed Khan’s plea. The detailed order was not available yet.

The molestation case was registered in June 2021 based on the complaint of a 27-year-old woman under sections 354(A) (sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact) and 509 (word or gesture intending to insult the modesty of any woman) of the IPC.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The complainant had alleged that Khan had called her to his bungalow in Versova on the pretext of offering her the lead role in a film. He spiked her drink and touched her inappropriately, as per the FIR.

Advertisement

According to police, tweets posted by Khan in 2020 were communal and he had targeted Bollywood personalities. He was booked in 2020 under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 500 (punishment for defamation) and other provisions of the IPC and the Information Technology Act.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 09:31:41 am
Next Story

Is the Keto diet safe for diabetics? Is it only good for short-term weight loss? Does it increase cholesterol?

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Across aisles, UP MLAs reach out to each other – as doctors, engineers, MBAs, women

Across aisles, UP MLAs reach out to each other – as doctors, engineers, MBAs, women

Premium
Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan CM? Show of strength on his birthday eve
Delhi Confidential

Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan CM? Show of strength on his birthday eve

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'
Mir Ranjan Negi on Arshdeep

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Parts of Bengaluru under water, weather body predicts more rains today

Parts of Bengaluru under water, weather body predicts more rains today

Difficult to implement, what is the idea of climate reparation?
Explained

Difficult to implement, what is the idea of climate reparation?

India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

Premium
Uttar Pradesh to SC on Siddique Kappan: He is PFI think tank

Uttar Pradesh to SC on Siddique Kappan: He is PFI think tank

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain Kapoor's 4th birthday
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain Kapoor’s 4th birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement